NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain leader Baba Siddique, alleges receiving a new death threat over a phone call. He has informed CM Devendra Fadnavis. This comes after a previous email threat from 'D Company' demanding Rs 10 crore.

History of Threats The latest threat allegation comes after Siddique's earlier claims of receiving a death threat from the underworld. On April 22 last year, Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, received a death threat via email. According to police, the email threatened to kill Zeeshan Siddique in the "same way" as his father and demanded Rs 10 crore from him. The sender also threatened to send such emails every six hours, officials said. Speaking to ANI at the time, Siddique alleged that the threat email had been sent by D Company and said the sender had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. "I got a threat via mail from D Company; as mentioned at the end of the mail, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. The police have taken the details and recorded the statement. Our family is disturbed because of this," the NCP leader told ANI. Baba Siddique Murder Case Baba Siddique, a former NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's murder.The Mumbai Police investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case has also revealed that prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, who was arrested in Punjab, allegedly used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including Anmol Bishnoi, police said. Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot allegedly orchestrated by gangster Anmol Bishnoi. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique has alleged that he received a death threat over a phone call and said he has informed senior police officials along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about it. Speaking to ANI, Zeeshan Siddique said, "I have informed Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Deven Bharti and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the call."The latest threat allegation comes after Siddique's earlier claims of receiving a death threat from the underworld. On April 22 last year, Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, received a death threat via email. According to police, the email threatened to kill Zeeshan Siddique in the "same way" as his father and demanded Rs 10 crore from him. The sender also threatened to send such emails every six hours, officials said. Speaking to ANI at the time, Siddique alleged that the threat email had been sent by D Company and said the sender had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. "I got a threat via mail from D Company; as mentioned at the end of the mail, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. The police have taken the details and recorded the statement. Our family is disturbed because of this," the NCP leader told ANI.Baba Siddique, a former NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's murder.The Mumbai Police investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case has also revealed that prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, who was arrested in Punjab, allegedly used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including Anmol Bishnoi, police said. Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot allegedly orchestrated by gangster Anmol Bishnoi. (ANI)