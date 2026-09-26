Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi for high-level meetings with PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Nitin Nabin. The visit follows the UP International Trade Show and comes amid the BJP's intensified preparations for the 2027 assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in the national capital on Saturday and reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call on the Prime Minister. During his Delhi visit, Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Visit Follows Major Trade Event

The visit comes a day after Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida.

During the event, the Chief Minister held a round-table meeting with companies from Russia, Vietnam, Belarus, Japan, Singapore and other partner countries and invited them to invest in Uttar Pradesh's defence, pharmaceuticals, aviation, medical devices, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

At the trade show, Shah also highlighted the investment climate in Uttar Pradesh and credited the Yogi Adityanath government with improving the law-and-order situation in the state.

Focus on Organisational Strength for Polls

Earlier this week, Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president Nitin Nabin reviewed the party's organisational preparations in Meerut for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The meeting assessed preparations at the booth, Shakti Kendra, Mandal and district levels, with Nabin also interacting with party workers.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is also conducting the month-long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life. Yogi Adityanath had reviewed preparations for the campaign, which includes beneficiary outreach, social-service initiatives, cultural programmes and youth engagement.

The Chief Minister's latest Delhi visit also comes against the backdrop of intensified BJP organisational preparations in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the party focusing on grassroots mobilisation and coordination between the government and organisation.

Further details regarding the Chief Minister's meetings in Delhi are awaited. (ANI)