YSRCP plans an aggressive campaign against Chandrababu Naidu over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, forming task forces for public outreach. The party also criticised Naidu for allegedly making false promises to the Muslim community.

YSRCP's Campaign on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday held a key meeting at the party central office with leaders from Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts to finalise the future course of action on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. He directed leaders to take the issue aggressively to the public and talk about Chandrababu Naidu's role in halting the project.

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District-level task forces will be formed to implement the campaign, and meetings will be held every 10 days over the next two to three months to sustain momentum. Student, youth, and farmer wings will be actively involved to expand outreach, according to an official statement.

As part of the campaign, pamphlets will be distributed in every household explaining the "losses caused" by stopping the project and the failures in irrigation under the current government. Awareness programmes will also highlight the impact of the Almatti dam height increase and Polavaram height reduction on the state's water security and farmers.

Former minister Sake Sailajanath has been assigned responsibility for state-level coordination of the campaign. Senior leaders, including SV Satish Reddy, P Ravindranath Reddy, Ushashree Charan, Bhoomana Karunakar Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Katasani Ram Bhupal Reddy, Akeapati Amarnath Reddy and others, attended the meeting.

YSRCP stated it will carry forward a sustained campaign to build public pressure until the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project is resumed and completed.

YSRCP Slams Naidu Over Muslim Welfare Claims

Earlier on Wednesday, YSR Congress Party leader Hafiz Khan criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over his remarks at an Iftar party. Speaking to ANI, Hafiz Khan alleged that the Chief Minister made false claims about welfare measures for the Muslim community, including funds, honorariums, and development initiatives.

"In the auspicious month of Ramadan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave an Iftar party on behalf of the government. On the occasion when Muslims give a lot of importance to spirituality, he has spoken false statements and has lied on record," he said.

Hafiz Khan condemned the Chief Minister's statements made during the Iftar event, saying that he lied about giving Rs. 100 crore to the Dudekula Corporation, or increasing the honorarium for the Imams and Moazzam. He further claimed that the government of N Chandrababu Naidu didn't do anything during the last two years for the benefit of the Muslim community.

He said, "The lies are that he never gave Rs 100 crore to the Dudekula Corporation, he didn't raise the Imams and Moazzam an honorarium of Rs. 5000 and Rs. 10,000. He didn't do anything for the benefit of the Muslim community with respect to women who were promised monthly pensions, allotment of Eidgahs and Kabristans, or the development of the Muslim community in any way. In fact, what he did in these years is blatant misuse of his powers by supporting the NDA government and giving arms to the Waqf Act, where they can betray the Muslim community. But the YSR Congress Party has stood by the Muslim community, and we are fighting the case in supreme court. We will keep fighting it till we get justice."