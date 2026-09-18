YSRCP will approach the MEA after AP Police allegedly used the FBI's name in social media takedown requests targeting journalists and critics. The party demanded an explanation from the DGP and warned officials against unlawful harassment.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to approach the Ministry of External Affairs and other Central agencies over the alleged use of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s name by Andhra Pradesh Police in social media takedown requests, said party spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav on Friday.

Addressing the media at the party's central office, Yadav alleged that the coalition government was targeting Opposition leaders, journalists, citizens and social media activists who questioned its failures. He said journalists, including Dhanya Rajendran and Mohammed Zubair, reportedly received communications from X about posts concerning an incident in Guntur district. The requests came from Andhra Pradesh Police but allegedly identified the organisation as the FBI.

Nagarjuna Yadav further demanded an explanation from the DGP on the legal basis for using the FBI’s name, who authorised the requests, and why they were issued. He said the episode had damaged the police department’s reputation and raised concerns about freedom of expression and personal liberty. He sought disclosure of the FIR numbers, legal sections invoked, the content alleged to have violated the law, and whether any court had ordered the posts’ removal. The Party Spokesperson emphasised that state police at every level must act within the Constitution and the law, not on political instructions.

Yadav asserted that the state government should answer public queries regarding DSC, APPSC, and police recruitments instead of targeting critics who raise the issue. Nagarjuna Yadav warned that officials who unlawfully harassed journalists, social media activists and citizens would be held accountable before the law.

YSRCP Raises Concerns Over Ward Delimitation

Earlier, YSRCP General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy urged the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to conduct a comprehensive statewide review of ward delimitation before finalising electoral rolls in Gram Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations. He said ward boundaries were drawn without properly considering geographical continuity, recognised localities, natural boundaries or the proper sequence of door numbers.

Discrepancies Cited in Anantapur and Tenali

Voters from the same street, colony or residential area were divided among different wards, while distant and unrelated localities were combined into a single ward. Citing Prasannayapalli Gram Panchayat in Raptadu Mandal of Anantapur district, he said voters from the same localities and families were scattered across its 14 wards. Some wards also covered disconnected areas, causing confusion and inconvenience to voters and candidates.

He said similar discrepancies were found in Tenali Municipality, where the number of wards was increased from 40 to 52. Problems were identified in Wards 28, 30, 35, 42 and 52, with voters from the same address or locality placed in different wards.

Appi Reddy requested the Commission to conduct field verification, examine all objections fairly and correct the discrepancies. He sought publication of revised ward maps and electoral rolls for public verification. He also urged the Commission to keep the delimitation process in abeyance wherever objections remained unresolved and ensure a fair, scientific and transparent process.