DUSU election vote counting sees a 39.78% turnout amid high tensions. The ABVP-led union has accused the rival NSUI of electoral fraud, alleging the use of fake ID cards to cast votes. Both ABVP and NSUI have expressed confidence in winning.

As the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections progresses, 43 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have reached the counting center by 7:00 PM, with the overall voter turnout recorded at 39.78 percent, according to data released by Delhi University. Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated following allegations of malpractice.

ABVP Alleges Electoral Fraud

Hitting out at the rival National Students' Union of India (NSUI), DUSU President Aryan Maan accused the opposition party of resorting to fraudulent practices after facing certain defeat. "Today, in the frustration of defeat, the NSUI were bragging that the Vidyarthi Parishad is winning 4-0 and getting a clean sweep," Maan said.

Levelling serious charges of electoral fraud, he claimed that NSUI workers fabricated identification cards to manipulate the polls. "Today, NSUI workers made a fake college ID card. They gave a fake ID to a student from LC-2. When she went to cast her vote, the administration inside caught her, and she admitted that yes, some key NSUI people had given her that fake..." Maan stated. He further alleged that the malpractice was widespread, claiming, "They've shown the ID card, and it turns out they've given fake ID cards to 100 students who voted and left."

Calling the allegations and protests a "sore loser attitude," the DUSU President added, "So this is just NSUI's sore loser attitude—they're losing 4-0, so they're misleading students by creating bogus and fake voters and getting them to cast fake votes in today's Delhi University Student Union election."

Key Candidates in the Fray

For the high-stakes DUSU polls, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has named Yash Dabas as its presidential candidate, alongside Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary, and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary. Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has put forward Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary, and Gopal Choudhary for the joint secretary post.

ABVP Confident of Victory, Focuses on Safety

ABVP's presidential candidate, Yash Dabas, outlined his key poll promises, emphasising safety and accountability. "Our main issue will be to conduct safety audits of all hostels and PGs, construct new girls’ hostels in every college, and set up a helpline for PGs and hostels," Dabas told ANI.

Referring to the civic issues and recent tragedies impacting the student community, Dabas added, "Students are emotional about the Satya building collapse, and ABVP is still protesting. We will continue the protest until the MCD Commissioner resigns... I am fully confident that ABVP is going to win."

NSUI Hits Back, Alleges BJP Interference

On the other hand, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation and the ABVP, claiming that the student mandate is turning against them. "The election is underway. Delhi University students have done a remarkable job; they are voting against the BJP, RSS, and ABVP, the very forces that have ruined Delhi University," Jakhar said. "They remember the Satya Niketan incident, where students were crushed to death due to the corruption of the BJP and ABVP."

Accusing the ruling party of high-handedness, Jakhar alleged, "The BJP has thrown its full weight into this; their MLAs, Mayors, and MCD officials are all present there, trying to influence the election. This election belongs to the students. The panel fielded by the NSUI is excellent..."

Highlighting the ideological stance of his party, Jakhar stated that the NSUI strictly adheres to the principles of social justice championed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "The NSUI has upheld the principle of social justice. Rahul Gandhi is championing social justice across the country; his message is that those standing at the back of the line should be brought to the front and given an opportunity for representation," he said.

Alleging institutional bias and violence during the polls, Jakhar claimed, "This restriction applies only to the NSUI, not the ABVP; ABVP banners are displayed even inside the Principal's office. I would say that the NSUI has been obstructed at every turn. Even now, as voting continues, NSUI workers are being arrested and attacked by ABVP members..."

Expressing confidence in the poll outcome, the NSUI chief added, "NSUI is poised for a clean sweep, winning all four seat, leaving ABVP in a state of disarray..."