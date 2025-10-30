YSRCP, led by YS Jagan, slammed the TDP coalition's Cyclone Montha relief as a failure. Party leaders accused the government of publicity-seeking, hollow announcements, and neglecting farmers, who suffered massive crop and financial losses.

YSRCP regional coordinators and district presidents on Thursday criticised the TDP-led coalition government for its failure in Cyclone Montha relief operations, accusing it of focusing on publicity while ignoring the plight of farmers and fishermen. The observations came during a video conference chaired by former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the party headquarters in Tadepalli. Leaders said ministers were missing from the ground, announcements were hollow, and relief work was negligible. They recalled that during the YSRCP government, free crop insurance was provided to all farmers, input subsidies were credited promptly, and officials worked round-the-clock during calamities.

YSRCP Leaders Allege Widespread Crop, Livelihood Losses

Regional Coordinator Kurasala Kannababu said that paddy farmers suffered an 80 per cent loss and fishermen lost their boats, yet the government provided lower damage estimates to deny compensation. Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Nellore) said paddy prices crashed from Rs 25,000 per tonne during YSRCP rule to Rs 12,000-13,000 now, and enumeration was manipulated to reduce payouts.

District presidents Chirrla Jaggireddy (Konaseema), Dadishetti Raja (Kakinada), Mudunuri Prasadaraju (West Godavari), and Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna (East Godavari) said paddy, banana, tobacco, and horticulture crops were destroyed. At the same time, the Chief Minister's visit was limited to publicity.

Leaders Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) (Krishna), Devineni Avinash (NTR), Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (Palnadu), Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Nandyal), S.V. Mohan Reddy (Kurnool), and Ananta Venkatarami Reddy (Anantapur) reported six severe losses to paddy, cotton, and chilli crops and said aquaculture collapsed due to power cuts.

Jagan Calls for Action, Contrasts Governance Styles

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Regional Coordinator, said YS Jagan's compassionate governance during calamities stood in sharp contrast to the coalition's apathy.

YS Jagan directed party leaders to stand by farmers, expose the government's failures, and ensure justice to every affected cultivator. (ANI)