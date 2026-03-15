YSRCP leader Margani Bharat slammed the TDP government after its MP, Putta Mahesh Kumar, tested positive for drugs in a raid on a Telangana farmhouse. Bharat demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged drug network operating in the state.

YSR Congress Party leader and former MP Margani Bharat slammed the ruling Telugu Desam Party government in Andhra Pradesh after officials said that the TDP MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh Kumar, was among those who tested positive for drugs following a raid at a farmhouse in Telangana.

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YSRCP Demands Thorough Investigation

Speaking to ANI, the YSRCP leader Bharat demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged drug network and questioned the role of the State government in tackling the issue. "Shame on the TDP and Chandrababu government. Their MP, Putta Mahesh, was caught red-handed along with his associates after allegedly opening fire on the police. We demand answers from the government," he said.

Bharat further alleged that the incident pointed to the existence of a larger drug network and urged authorities to identify those involved. "The people of this state deserve to know who is behind this drug network. Who are the people involved in this drug mafia? How is this network operating, and who is protecting it? It appears that the drug mafia is controlling the entire system," he added.

Bharat called on the government to conduct a comprehensive probe into the alleged drug network and make the findings public. "The government must immediately conduct a thorough investigation and reveal the truth to the public," he said.

Details of the Telangana Police Raid

The controversy erupted after a raid conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of the Telangana Police at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district. Police said that 11 people were taken into custody during the operation after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission.

During the raid, officers reportedly heard gunfire and detained individuals present at the location. Drug tests conducted during the operation initially returned positive results for five people. After further blood sample tests, one more person tested positive, taking the total number of individuals who tested positive to six.

Among those who tested positive were TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, officials said.

Authorities also confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the raid and that a small quantity of suspected narcotic substance was recovered from the premises. (ANI)