YSRCP slammed CM Chandrababu Naidu for making false claims about welfare schemes ahead of local body elections, accusing him of cheating society and trying to take credit for measures introduced by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday strongly took objection to CM Chandrababu Naidu making claims about welfare schemes with an eye on the ensuing local body elections. The party said the coalition government has failed on various fronts and is now trying to take credit for measures introduced by former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to the press release by YSRCP.

YSRCP Accuses Naidu of False Promises

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Party General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu had cheated women, farmers, youth and every other section of society by going back on his election promises. He is now renewing those promises with an eye on the local body elections.

Pension Scheme Dismantled

Ever since Chandrababu assumed office, new pensions have not been sanctioned to eligible beneficiaries from weaker sections, including women. We demand that pensions be paid retrospectively to all beneficiaries and not merely from the date of sanction. Persons with disabilities are being forced to run from pillar to post to get their pension applications approved.

During Reddy’s tenure, pensions were delivered at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, while volunteers completed all the required formalities. Chandrababu has dismantled that effective system and reduced the number of beneficiaries on one pretext or another. He is now asking people to apply afresh and claiming that their applications will be considered on merit. This is nothing but a drama ahead of the local body elections. While there were about 69 lakh pensioners during Reddy’s tenure, Chandrababu has removed nearly six lakh beneficiaries. This exposes the coalition government’s lack of sincerity, he said.

Dispute Over Assigned Lands

Chandrababu’s claims regarding assigned lands are blatantly misleading. It was during Reddy’s tenure that a Government Order (GO) was issued to grant title deeds to rightful occupants who had been in possession of disputed assigned land for ten years, the release said. Chandrababu’s claim that assigned lands are now being converted into freehold properties is merely the result of the earlier GO. The coalition government is resorting to such tactics solely to secure votes in the local body elections, he said.

Housing Scheme Comparison

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar’s statement that five lakh houses have been allotted to the State is insignificant compared with the 30 lakh house-site pattas distributed to women under the Reddy government. (ANI)