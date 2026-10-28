Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunted the Congress party after the NDA achieved a 4-0 clean sweep in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, winning all Teachers' and Graduates' seats despite the use of traditional ballot papers.

PM Modi Mocks Congress After NDA's Karnataka Council Sweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jab at the Congress party following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) clean sweep in Karnataka Legislative Council elections, winning all four seats. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2115411232023011746?s=20

The Prime Minister’s sarcastic post comes as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies recorded strong performances, including a 4-0 sweep by the NDA in the Karnataka Legislative Council polls, while the Congress suffered significant setbacks.

Government Criticism of Voting Mechanism Stances

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the BJP secured all four seats in the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections despite the use of ballot papers. Speaking at the Union Cabinet Meeting, Vaishnaw criticised opposition parties for holding rigid stances on voting mechanisms without considering actual outcomes. "Some people don’t even want to consider whether the electoral process should be conducted using ballot papers or otherwise. Just look at what happened in Karnataka; they used ballot papers, and the BJP won all four seats," he said.

Election Results Overview

Karnataka Legislative Council elections were held for two Teachers' and two Graduates' seats on October 23. The NDA ran three BJP candidates and one JD(S) candidate. In Bengaluru Teachers, JD(S) candidate AP Ranganath defeated five-time Congress MLC Puttanna. In North-East Teachers, BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi won for the fifth time, defeating Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur by 3,297 votes (15,596 votes to 12,299). Counting finished in Kalaburagi, where about 30,253 people voted. Of those votes, 28,380 were valid, and 1,873 were rejected.

In the graduates' seats, BJP candidates S.V. Sankanur and K.M. Suresh also won, completing the NDA's total sweep of all four seats. In the West Graduates' seat, Sankanur won for the third straight time, defeating Mohan Limbikai of the Congress. Meanwhile, the counting for MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka is underway. (ANI)

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