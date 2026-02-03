YSRCP leaders condemned attacks on the homes of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, calling them deliberate acts to silence criticism regarding the Tirumala laddu controversy and alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.

YSRCP PAC member and former minister Anil Kumar Yadav said, "Only cowards target the homes and families of political opponents instead of answering criticism." He stated that the attacks were carried out because the ruling leadership could not respond to questions about the Tirumala laddu controversy and to demands for an apology, following the SIT findings reportedly ruling out animal fat in ghee. He stated that the government was encouraging a "toxic culture" of violence, intimidation of families, and attempts to suppress dissent, warning that such actions would have consequences and insisting that YSRCP would not be intimidated.

Detailed Allegations of a Planned Attack

Former minister Perni Nani said that the attacks on Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh were carried out intentionally under the direction of the top leadership, with hired groups and antisocial elements, including those skilled in using petrol bombs. He claimed hundreds participated in the attacks in the presence of police and accused sections of the police of failing to control mobs or apply serious legal sections despite arson and violence.

Questions Raised Over Police Inaction

He questioned why strong charges were not invoked, why forensic and clue teams were not immediately deployed, and why those who publicly claimed responsibility on social media were not promptly arrested.

YSRCP Vows to Continue Questioning Government

Perni Nani said if former ministers face such threats, the safety of ordinary citizens is at risk. Both leaders refer that breakdown of law and order in the state, said attacks were being used to divert attention from governance failures, and asserted that YSRCP leaders would continue to question the government without fear. They cautioned that no government can run forever by misusing the police and that democratic accountability would ultimately prevail. (ANI)