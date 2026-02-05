YSRCP MPs have strongly condemned allegations about Tirupati laddu ghee as 'baseless propaganda'. They called the appointment of a committee a ploy to divert attention from a CBI report that found no animal fat, contrary to Chandrababu Naidu's claims.

YSRCP Hits Back at 'False Propaganda'

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Party MPs YV Subba Reddy, Mithun Reddy, M Gurumoorthy, Golla Babu Rao and others said, the SIT has categorically stated that there is no animal fat in the ghee used for preparing the laddus and did not mention any names of YSRCP leaders, which is a matter that could not be digested by Chandrababu and he is now unleashing false propaganda and has set up a committee to mouth the TDP version.

Condemning Chandrababu for dragging Lord Venkateswara into a political controversy, they dismissed allegations that the CFTI report was kept under wraps by TTD, saying that YV Subba Reddy wrote to the Central Food Technology Research Institute to conduct the probe, but the officials did not bring it to their attention. YV Subba Reddy said he moved the Supreme Court to order a CBI inquiry, which has filed a charge sheet after thoroughly investigating the case and stated that there was no animal fat in the ghee used to prepare the laddus. This is in stark contrast to Chandrababu Naidu's false claims, which hurt devotees' sentiments. 'I am prepared to face any test, and if the malicious campaign continues, I will explore legal options as well,' he said. Yet the coalition leaders have been levelling baseless allegations, carrying out a malicious campaign against us, and erecting hoardings and posters across the state to blame the YSRCP. We will not take this lying down and will explore other avenues.

Defence of Ghee Supply Contracts

The other allegation is that we have awarded ghee supply contracts to smaller companies and have relaxed norms accordingly. This was done to encourage start-up companies and prevent a handful of companies from forming a syndicate, they said, adding that it did not compromise the quality of the ghee.

The allegations and attacks on our leaders and their properties seem to be a conspiracy to divert public attention from SIT observations, which were categorical that no animal fat was used in the ghee as claimed by Chandrababu, hurting Hindu sentiments and using Lord Balaji for political gains, they said.