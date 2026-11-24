Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad believes his alliance, Samajik Parivartan Morcha, will disrupt UP politics, aiming to challenge the current regime and bring fresh energy to the upcoming 2027 assembly elections with thorough preparations.

Azad Confident Samajik Parivartan Morcha Will Make History in UP Polls

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday expressed confidence that the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' would create history in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the alliance had worked hard and would bring fresh political energy to the state. Azad also said a glimpse of the alliance's strength would be visible at an event scheduled for November 26, which he described as a historic occasion that would challenge the present regime.

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the entire opposition combined held only 15-16 seats; this time, that number has crossed 40. Everything rests in the hands of the public. We have faith in the people. We have worked hard, and I believe that this 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' will create history. A 'trailer' of this will be seen the day after tomorrow, on the 26th. It will be a magnificent, historic event. It will generate fresh energy and drive the final nail into the coffin of the current regime."

On the possibility of an alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Azad questioned their ability to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the two parties had failed to dislodge it in previous elections. "They (SP and Congress) aren't really in the fight. The truth is that they haven't been able to dislodge the BJP at all. What kind of electoral equation do they even have that could lead to a win? If you look at the 2017 results, the percentage of votes they secured is there for everyone to see. By 2022, the margin had grown even larger. Now, even those who were with them back then are no longer by their side. So how could they possibly have managed to defeat the BJP? In fact, it was precisely because of these people that the BJP thrived. We, however, are entering the contest this time with thorough preparation," he added.

Responding to a statement by SP leader Azam Khan about him, Azad said, "He has just returned from a long stint in prison. My struggle and the struggle of our alliance, the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', is against those in power. What can I say about his statement? My weapon is the pen; I do not believe in daggers. I hold no grievances against him. As a senior leader, he must manage his own party and navigate the dynamics involving his party's leaders; perhaps there were certain compulsions. Our relationship is not so strained that such remarks would be warranted,"

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandrashekhar Azad joined hands to form the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The alliance was formally announced in Lucknow on November 12 by Owaisi and Azad. The two parties have declared their intention to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together, with Azad projected as the alliance's chief ministerial face. They have also indicated that the platform remains open to other political parties willing to join the alliance. (ANI)