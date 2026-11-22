Four people were killed and six injured after a speeding bus hit a tempo on the Aligarh-Etah highway in Hathras, UP. The victims were traveling to a wedding when the accident occurred near Bilar village. Authorities have launched an investigation.

Four Killed, Six Injured After Speeding Bus Rams Into Tempo in Uttar Pradesh

Four people, including three women and a child, were killed and six others injured after a speeding roadway bus rammed into a tempo from behind on the Aligarh-Etah Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bilar village under the Sikandra Rao Kotwali police station limits. "The victims were part of a family travelling from Gurugram to Sikandra Rao in Hathras to attend a wedding ceremony when the roadways bus struck their tempo from the rear. On receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital," Sikandra Rao CO Amit Pathak said. Police extracted the bodies of the deceased trapped inside the damaged tempo and sent them for post-mortem examination.