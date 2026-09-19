The YSRCP Bengaluru IT Wing, on YS Jagan's direction, gave Rs 75,000 to worker Savindra Reddy for heart surgery. Jagan also paid tributes on Viswakarma Jayanti, with leaders praising his support for artisans during his tenure.

YSRCP Provides Financial Aid for Worker's Surgery

The YSRCP Bengaluru IT Wing has extended financial assistance to party worker Savindra Reddy, who recently underwent heart surgery. According to a release, as per the directions of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, party general secretary Lella Appireddy and Legal Cell president Manohar Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 75,000 to Savindra Reddy at the party’s Central Office in Tadepalli.

Savindra Reddy thanked Reddy for enquiring about his health and taking steps to support him financially. He also expressed his gratitude to the YSRCP Bengaluru IT Wing for extending the assistance.

YS Jagan Celebrates Viswakarma Jayanti

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid rich tributes to Bhagwan Virat Viswakarma on the occasion of Viswakarma Jayanti. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garlanded the portraits of Virat Viswakarma and Gayatri Devi and paid floral tributes at the YSRCP Central Office here.

Taking to social media platform X, YS Jagan said, “On the occasion of the Jayanti of Lord Shri Virat Viswakarma, who symbolises boundless skill, embodies creativity and accords dignity to labour, heartfelt greetings to all Viswakarma brothers and sisters across the world.”

Party leaders and representatives of Viswakarma Brahmin associations also paid tributes to Viswakarma and lauded his extraordinary skill and creativity, which have been passed down through generations, according to the release. They recalled how YS Jagan Mohan Reddy supported artisans and skilled workers during his tenure, in contrast to the coalition government, which, they alleged, is pursuing a commercial agenda at the expense of artisans and their traditional skills.

Former Brahmin Corporation Chairman SM Pavitra, Toleti Srikanth, Viswakarma Brahmin leaders SD Murali Krishna, K. Guruvachari, Uday Kumar and Sekhar participated in the programme. Party MP PV Mithun Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, along with other MPs, Rajya Sabha members and party leaders, were also present.