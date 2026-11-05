YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the ruling TDP of widespread rigging in ZPTC and MPTC elections, claiming opposition candidates were blocked from filing nominations and alleging the State Election Commissioner acted as a puppet.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Levels Allegations Against TDP

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of rigging the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections, alleging that Opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations and that the police had colluded with ruling-party workers.

Calling the electoral process a "selection" rather than an election, Jagan alleged that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) had acted at the behest of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and that irregularities had taken place at every stage of the polling process.

Claims of Election Irregularities

"Chandrababu Naidu betrayed the people, which is why he does not dare to face free and fair elections. He knows that if elections are conducted freely and fairly, he is certain to face a shocking defeat. The police system has completely deteriorated during these elections. It is shameful that the police have colluded with TDP goons. Everyone has formed mafia-like gangs and taken control of the entire electoral system," he said, addressing a press conference.

"The State Election Commissioner (SEC) has become a puppet of Chandrababu and conducted the elections accordingly. These elections clearly demonstrate the urgent need for electoral reforms. Have we ever seen opposition parties being prevented from filing nominations anywhere else in the country? When there is no competition, how can it be called an election? It is not an election but merely a selection," he added.

Specific Allegations and Voting Updates

Jagan further alleged that Opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations in 84 ZPTC seats and 2,109 MPTC seats, denying them an opportunity to contest. "Even after receiving a reprimand from the Supreme Court, they have failed to change their attitude. Why were nominations deliberately rejected when candidates came forward with the courage to contest? They carried out open rigging without any polling agents," he said.

"Rigging took place at every stage – polling was rigged, ballot boxes were rigged, and finally, even the results were rigged," he added. Polling for the ZPTC and MPTC elections began at 7 am on Thursday and continued until 5 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 7, while repolling, if required, will be held on November 6.