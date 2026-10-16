YSRCP leaders condemned an alleged attack on MP PV Midhun Reddy in Punganur, describing it as an attempt on his life. The party filed a complaint with election officials, citing widespread attacks and obstruction of nominations for local-body elections.

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), October 16 (ANI): YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy and party Legal Cell State President Manohar Reddy condemned alleged the attack on Lok Sabha floor leader MP PV Midhun Reddy in Punganur, describing it as an attempt on his life and a direct assault on the democratic process.

As per the YSRCP party office, YSRCP leaders later met the election nodal officer and submitted a complaint over the Punganur and Rayachoti incidents and obstruction of nominations, stating that the party would continue its legal and constitutional fight for free and fair elections.

Allegations of Widespread Obstruction

Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office, they said attacks, threats and cases against party leaders and candidates had begun from the very first day of nominations for the local-body elections. They cited the Punganur attack on Midhun Reddy, the detention of Dachepalli municipal chairman candidate Koppula Ravikumar, and incidents involving candidates and leaders in Tadipatri, Pattikonda, Rayachoti and Tirupati.

Appi Reddy said, “The government was using political pressure and the police machinery to obstruct opposition candidates because it feared facing elections freely. He questioned why police remained spectators in Punganur despite advance complaints about possible violence and demanded strict action against those responsible.”

Meanwhile, Manohar Reddy said, “Midhun Reddy’s convoy was attacked, people were injured, and vehicles were damaged. He also referred to cases against Tadipatri chairman candidate Fayaz Basha, councillor candidates and former MLA Peddareddy, the arrest of former MLA Sridevi’s son in Pattikonda, threats to candidates in Rayachoti, and an attack on a media cameraman recording incidents in Tirupati.”

Demands for Fair Elections

The leaders demanded immediate intervention by the State Election Commission, deployment of Central paramilitary forces wherever necessary, protection for candidates filing nominations, timely issuance of caste and no-dues certificates, and CCTV surveillance of the election process. (ANI)