YSRCP launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led government over the 'alarming spread' of drugs in Andhra Pradesh after a fresh MDMA seizure in Vijayawada. The party accused the government of weak enforcement and failure to curb the drug menace.

YSRCP Slams TDP Govt Over Drug Menace

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led coalition government, alleging a complete failure to curb the "alarming spread" of narcotics in the state following a fresh seizure of MDMA in Vijayawada. The opposition party's remarks come after Vijayawada police seized 30 grams of MDMA and arrested a youth who was allegedly transporting the contraband from Bengaluru.

Series of Drug Seizures Cited

In a post on X, the YSRCP pointed out that this is not an isolated incident, citing a string of recent seizures across the state. "Today, Vijayawada police seized 30 grams of MDMA and arrested a youth allegedly transporting the drugs from Bengaluru. The latest seizure once again exposes the alarming spread of drugs in Andhra Pradesh. On July 9, 2026, Tirupati district police arrested three persons, including a TTD employee, and seized 62 grams of MDMA worth around Rs 3 lakh near Renigunta Railway Station. Police recovered mobile phones, weighing machines and a motorcycle. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to procuring the drugs from Bengaluru, repackaging them in Tirupati and selling them in the Tirupati-Renigunta region for profit. Earlier MDMA seizures at Kaza Toll Plaza in Mangalagiri in June 2025 and in Vijayawada in March 2026 show that these are no longer isolated incidents. Dangerous drugs are increasingly finding their way into Andhra Pradesh, posing a serious threat to the youth and society," the YSRCP stated.

Allegations of Government Failure

The party accused the Andhra Pradesh government of weak enforcement and a lack of effective action against drug syndicates. "The TDP coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has completely failed to curb this growing menace. Repeated seizures expose the government's weak enforcement and lack of effective action. Every fresh drug bust is a stark reminder that the drug problem is worsening while the government continues to fail in protecting the people of Andhra Pradesh," the party alleged.

Political Influence Weakening Accountability, Alleges YSRCP

Further escalating the attack, the YSRCP alleged that political influence is shielding individuals and weakening the state's accountability. "Adding to the public anger, reports that Sudheer Reddy Chadipirala, son of Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy, and Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav tested positive for drugs, with no meaningful action seen, have only deepened the perception that political influence is weakening accountability," the post further read.

The YSRCP asserted that drugs are now being found in "every corner of the state" and demanded that the government provide answers to the public instead of making excuses for the deteriorating law and order situation. (ANI)