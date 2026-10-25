YSRCP accuses the Andhra Pradesh coalition government of rigging local body polls, citing intimidation and nomination obstructions. The party vows to continue its fight despite ongoing alleged atrocities against its candidates.

YSRCP Alleges Electoral Malpractices in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has flayed the coalition government for allegedly making a "mockery" of the election process by indulging in all kinds of malpractices and warned that it will "explore all avenues" besides fighting it out in the people's court, a release said.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu "is scared of the Opposition, as his party did not dare to field candidates in the previous local body polls because YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had rolled out extensive welfare schemes and people were content."

Allegations of Obstruction and Intimidation

"This time, due to the failures of the coalition government on all fronts, our candidates have entered the fray following the call given by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This has become an eyesore for Chandrababu Naidu, prompting him to direct the official machinery to play foul in the election process," the release added.

Reported Irregularities in the Election Process

"Even after the Supreme Court's directives, there has been no change in the pattern of atrocities in the local body polls. The same malpractices of preventing our candidates from filing nomination papers continue. If someone manages to cross that hurdle, goons snatch away or tear up their nomination papers. If a candidate manages to overcome that obstacle as well, the Returning Officer rejects the nomination papers on one flimsy ground or another," it added.

In the subsequent phases, candidates are being arrested and threatened, while some of our active leaders are being kept in jail, it claimed. Despite the apex court's admonition, Chandrababu Naidu has not learnt any lesson and continues with his old tactics while making uncalled-for remarks, it added.

"We are exploring all our options and will move forward. We will not back out of the polls," he said. (ANI)

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