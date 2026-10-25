Mild tension broke out in Kingaon, Maharashtra, as protestors blocked an RSS rally. Police used force to clear the road and restore order, with several individuals taken into custody as the village returns to a calm and stable situation.

Tension in Kingaon Village

A mild tension broke out in Kingaon village, located within the Yawal police station limits of Jalgaon district, after a group created a disturbance in opposition to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) procession. The police deployed mild force to disperse the demonstrators and ensure the rally proceeded safely.

Police Intervention and Crowd Control

Jalgaon Additional SP Sandeep Gavit elaborated on the incident, saying that a group objected to the RSS rally passing through and sat down on the road. The police team arrived at the scene and tried to reason with them. Upon their refusal, the police used mild force to remove them from the road and allow the RSS rally to pass through.

"Today, there was an RSS rally in Kingaon, within the Yawal police station limits. During the rally, one group objected to them passing through and sat down on the road. Senior police officers, including the SP, reached the scene and tried to reason with them. When they still refused to move, police used a mild lathi charge to clear the way, allowing the RSS rally to continue peacefully. Things are calm in the village right now. The entire police force is currently stationed in Kina village. Things have completely calmed down now. I'd like to urge everyone on behalf of the police department not to believe any rumours, and to report any information you have directly to the police," he said.

Current Situation and Custody Updates

Additional SP Gavit added that some of the people involved in stopping the rally were taken into custody. He underlined that the situation in the area is under control, with police force deployed there for some time.

"In the incident that happened, some of the troublemakers were taken into custody. Action is currently underway against them at the police station. Right now, the situation is completely under control. Senior police officers and the entire police force are fully here in Kingaon right now. We're going to do a route march here in a little while. You can see people starting to move around right now, and everything is completely peaceful," he said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)