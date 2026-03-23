YSRCP spokesperson Nagarjuna Yadav accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of a conspiracy to remove hereditary Sannidhi Gollas (Yadav community) from service at the Tirumala temple and demanded the reinstatement of a recently dismissed member.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson Nagarjuna Yadav on Monday strongly condemned what he termed an ongoing conspiracy under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to remove hereditary Sannidhi Gollas, members of the Yadav community who have served Lord Venkateswara for centuries, and replace them with "favourites" at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

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According to a statement issued by YSRCP State Office, Nagarjuna Yadav termed it a deliberate attempt to oust Yadavs from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) service. He demanded the immediate reinstatement of Venkateswarlu Yadav, who has been performing Sannidhi Golla duties for decades at the Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, but was relieved from service since the first of last month.

'Deep-Seated Animosity'

"This action reflects Chandrababu's deep-seated animosity toward the Yadav community. Lord Venkateswara Himself granted the privilege of Sannidhi Golla to Yadavs, yet the CM is using TTD Chairman BR Naidu to poison and harass them," Nagarjuna Yadav said while speaking to reporters at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

The YSRCP spokesperson recalled that during CM Chandrababu's previous tenure, attempts were made in 2016 to remove Sannidhi Gollas from Tirumala, but fierce opposition forced a retreat. He also accused Chandrababu of historically plotting to demolish the Golla Mandapam, and cited the act of destroying the thousand-pillared mandapam built by Yadav King Saluva Mallayya Deva Maharaya in 1472.

The spokesperson warned that YSRCP will never allow this conspiracy to sideline Yadavs from TTD under any circumstances.

Alleged Pattern of Targeting Backward Classes

Nagarjuna Yadav further alleged a pattern of targeting Backward Classes, especially Yadavs, whenever Chandrababu assumes power, pointing to the revocation of land allotted for Yadav Bhavan in Visakhapatnam by the current coalition government, which had been granted during the YSRCP regime.

He urged the immediate restoration of Venkateswarlu Yadav to his duties to uphold the sacred hereditary tradition and protect community rights. (ANI)