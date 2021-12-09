Youth Political Activist Sikander Behl talks about women empowerment and unemployment

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress General Secretary and District Incharge, New Delhi Sikander Behl responds to questions related to his political career, aims and thoughts on various issues in the country.

Sikander Behl is the General Secretary at Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress and District Incharge - New Delhi. He is a well known political activist and youth leader who has done noteworthy social work dedicated to the upliftment and progression of different sections of society. In a brief interview with Sikander Behl, we asked him questions related to his political career, aims and thoughts on various issues in the country.

How has being a youth leader and activist shaped up for you?

I feel it has been good. My position as the General Secretary at Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress has greatly enabled me to be better in the field of public service. I am grateful for the platform that I have because it is through this platform that I am able to raise voices of the underprivileged sections of society.

As someone who is into activism, what are your primary goals?

There are many but the main objectives are to be available for people in general and continue to hold solution-oriented dialogue on the issues that they face.

What are your thoughts on the problem of unemployment in India?

We all know that unemployment is something that continues to rise and coupled with inflation, it has become a much bigger issue than earlier. During the lockdown, a lot of

labourers who earned hand-to-mouth were rendered unemployed. I strongly believe that the Government should take stringent measures to tackle this.

And women empowerment and safety? Do you think the situation is alright?

While women have been evidently empowered in the country, a large number of them still remain unemployed, uneducated and oppressed. We also know that women safety is a huge problem in villages and rural areas. I think the situation needs a lot of work because the ground level implementation of the policies is not properly ensured. It is 2021 and it is high time that women of the country are liberated and safe in every way.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content