Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Factcheck: Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM was NOT deplaned in Frankfurt

    Amid allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for being deplaned from a flight in Germany for "being intoxicated", Lufthansa News, in a statement, said that the Frankfurt to Delhi flight departed later than its scheduled time due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. 

    Factcheck Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was not deplaned for being drunk in Frankfurt gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    Amid allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for being deplaned from a flight in Germany for "being intoxicated", Lufthansa Airlines, on Monday, issued clarification regarding the 4-hour delay of its Delhi-Frankfurt flight.

    According to a statement from Lufthansa News, a delayed incoming flight and an aircraft change were to blame for the Frankfurt to Delhi flight departing over its planned time. The airline tweeted, "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned owing to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change," in response to a user who inquired about the delay.

    Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? Here's what AAP said

    In response to another tweet from a user who questioned if CM Bhagwant Mann was "drunk," Lufthansa News stated that owing to data protection laws, it is not possible to share information on specific passengers.

    Another tweet from Lufthansa News stated, "For data privacy concerns, we do not give any information regarding particular passengers."

    Also Read | Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), made serious accusations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier on Monday. He urged Mann to respond to media reports that he was removed from a flight because he was "too drunk to walk," which caused the flight to be delayed by four hours.

    Reacting to this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also dismissed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal’s charge that Mann was deplaned from the flight due to intoxication and said that the Opposition doesn’t have issues to talk about and the Punjab Chief Minister had health problems.

    Also Read | Kashmir's first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA - adt

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers 9 rescued from debris gcw

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha - adt

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha

    Kashmir s first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha gcw

    Kashmir's first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Ayodhya man builds temple dedicated to UP CM Yogi Adityanath with life size idol gcw

    Ayodhya man builds temple dedicated to UP CM Yogi Adityanath with life-size idol

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra box office collection reports Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer records lowest earning on Monday drb

    Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer records lowest earning on Monday

    football english premier league epl 2022-23 Ethan Nwaneri has a big future; he is very, very special - Granit Xhaka-ayh

    'Ethan Nwaneri has a big future; he is very, very special' - Granit Xhaka

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA - adt

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers 9 rescued from debris gcw

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    Will never say never with Virat Kohli; can still go past Sachin Tendulkar - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    'Will never say never with Virat Kohli; can still go past Sachin Tendulkar' - Ricky Ponting

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon