Factcheck: Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM was NOT deplaned in Frankfurt

According to a statement from Lufthansa News, a delayed incoming flight and an aircraft change were to blame for the Frankfurt to Delhi flight departing over its planned time. The airline tweeted, "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned owing to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change," in response to a user who inquired about the delay.

In response to another tweet from a user who questioned if CM Bhagwant Mann was "drunk," Lufthansa News stated that owing to data protection laws, it is not possible to share information on specific passengers.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), made serious accusations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier on Monday. He urged Mann to respond to media reports that he was removed from a flight because he was "too drunk to walk," which caused the flight to be delayed by four hours.

Reacting to this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also dismissed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal’s charge that Mann was deplaned from the flight due to intoxication and said that the Opposition doesn’t have issues to talk about and the Punjab Chief Minister had health problems.

