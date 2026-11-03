Eight-year-old Rohan Singh and seven-year-old Vanya Chauhan from Rohru, Himachal Pradesh, gain recognition for publishing their own storybooks, supported by a creative learning environment at The Foundation Years School.

Young Literary Talents in Rohru

At an age when most children are discovering the joys of reading, eight-year-old Rohan Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Rohru has taken his first steps as an author with the publication of his storybook 'The Magical World', following seven-year-old schoolmate Vanya Chauhan, who has authored two books. The achievements of the two young authors have brought recognition to their school and families, highlighting how encouragement and a supportive learning environment can help children explore their creativity and develop an interest in storytelling from an early age.

Rohan Singh's Creative Journey

Expressing happiness over the publication of his first book, Rohan described becoming an author as a joyful and fulfilling experience. He said he hopes to write more books in the future and continue improving his creative writing skills. Crediting his parents and the school principal for encouraging him to pursue his interests, Rohan said, "They have always motivated me to do what I love to do." He added that writing books brings him immense joy. His debut storybook, 'The Magical World', is available on the BriBooks online platform.

Vanya Chauhan's Literary Achievements

Rohan's achievement follows that of seven-year-old Vanya Chauhan, also a Grade 3 student at the school, who authored and published two storybooks, 'School Trip' and 'The Royal Birthday Party', earlier this year. Through imaginative storytelling and relatable characters, Vanya's books promote values such as friendship, kindness, teamwork, responsibility and compassion. Her first book, 'School Trip', revolves around a school excursion, with the characters learning the importance of cooperation, helping others and being responsible.

Speaking about her achievement, Vanya had expressed happiness at seeing her name on the covers of her books. "I feel glad seeing my name on these two books. I want my name on many more books," she had said, expressing her desire to continue writing. Vanya credited her school and grandfather for encouraging her literary interests and helping her develop confidence and express herself.

School Support and Holistic Growth

Congratulating both students, school Headmistress Ridhima Thakur expressed happiness over their achievements and appreciated the role played by their parents and teachers in nurturing their creative interests. Thakur said the accomplishments reflected the school's commitment to holistic development and providing children with opportunities to explore interests beyond conventional classroom learning.

She explained that The Foundation Years School follows an experiential and inquiry-based learning approach, encouraging creativity, imagination, critical thinking and independent expression through storytelling, project-based learning and other creative activities. "Creativity flourishes when children are given the freedom to observe, imagine, and express their thoughts," Thakur said. She added that the achievements demonstrated how children could accomplish extraordinary milestones when provided with encouragement, confidence and a nurturing environment. Thakur also acknowledged the contribution of parents in supporting the children's creative pursuits, describing their achievements as the result of collective efforts by families and the school.

According to the school, Vanya has already begun working on her third storybook, which is expected to be published in the near future, while Rohan is keen to continue writing more stories and strengthening his creative skills. The accomplishments of the two young authors from Rohru underline the role of schools and families in identifying and nurturing children's creative abilities, offering an inspiring example of how literary interests can take root at an early age. (ANI)