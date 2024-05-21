Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘You did not even vote’: BJP issues show-cause notice to MP Jayant Sinha for skipping poll campaigns

    The BJP has issued a show-cause notice against him, claiming he has not been taking part in "organisational work and election campaigning" ever since Manish Jaiswal was declared a candidate from the Hazaribagh seat in Jharkhand.
     

    First Published May 21, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    The BJP has taken action against former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha after he allegedly failed to cast his vote on Monday. Since Manish Jaiswal was announced as a contender for the Hazaribagh seat in Jharkhand, the party claims he has not been involved in "organisational work and election campaigning" and has therefore issued a show-cause notice against him.

    Sinha, who in March expressed his desire not to contest the Lok Sabha polls, is the sitting MP from the high-profile seat. "Since the party selected Manish Jaiswal to represent the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, you have shown little interest in organising activities or running for office. You didn't even feel compelled to cast a ballot. Your actions have damaged the party's reputation," BJP state general secretary Aditya Sahu stated in a statement. 

    The party has asked Sinha to explain his stand within two days. The 61-year-old is yet to respond to the notice.

    On March 2, Sinha, in a post on X, requested BJP chief JP Nadda to "relieve me of my direct electoral duties".  He stated that he want to concentrate his "efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world". Hours later, the BJP named Jaiswal as its candidate for Jharkhand's urban constituency, which was formerly held by Yashwant Sinha and thereafter by his son, Jayant Sinha.

    Another MP who made an identical post was Gautam Gambhir, who said that he wanted to be relieved of his political duties to focus on his "upcoming cricket commitments". The BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra from the east Delhi constituency, replacing its incumbent MP Gambhir.

