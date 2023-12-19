Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'You demean me, insult me...' V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar on MP mimicking him as Rahul Gandhi took video (WATCH)

    Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized MPs who mocked and filmed a skit mimicking him within Parliament premises, stating that it damaged the 'institution of Chairman.'

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has lashed out at MPs who were seen mocking him and filming the act inside Parliament premises, stating that the 'institution of Chairman' had been ravaged. While sending senior Congress leader and RS MP P Chidambaram back to the seat, Dhankhar said: "You are not aware of the kind of response that is against this institution in the mind of the people and we had the occasion to see the lowest level. Mr Chidambaram is here. Mr Chidambaram, you are a very senior member. Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the Institution of Chairman, as an individual take on me."

    "Don't take on my background as a farmer, don't take on my background as a community member. The institution of the Chairman has been ravaged and that too by a political party that has gone far so long that a Member of Parliament, a senior one, videographs the other member. For what? I had suffered, I tell you. On Instagram, Mr Chidambram, your party put a video which was withdrawn later on. That was shameful to me. You used the official Twitter handle of the spokesperson to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, my position as a Jat, insult my position as a Chairman. Sir, these are too serious issues. Please go back to your seat," he added.

    Trinamool Congress' Kalyan Banerjee, among the 141 opposition MPs recently suspended from parliament, was captured in a video engaging in an impromptu skit outside the new Parliament building. Mimicking the Vice President, Banerjee humorously depicted the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, drawing chuckles from fellow MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, who recorded the act on his mobile phone. However, the incident received criticism from Dhankhar, who labelled it as "ridiculous and unacceptable." As the House reconvened, Dhankhar expressed disapproval, emphasizing the inappropriate nature of mimicking the Chairman and Speaker, while the BJP condemned both Banerjee and Gandhi for their actions, suggesting it contributed to the MPs' suspensions.

