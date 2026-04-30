UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition in the State Assembly over the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing them of having an 'anti-women mindset' and opposing initiatives they now claim to support, calling their conduct hypocritical.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition in the State Assembly over the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing it of opposing key women empowerment initiatives while later attempting to take credit for them, and said their conduct reflected an "anti-women mindset." CM Yogi added that the state Assembly house is witness to the Oppositions "anti-women conduct".

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Attack on Stance Regarding Women's Reservation Bill

Addressing the State Assembly, CM Yogi said, "Even a chameleon would blush at your conduct; if you are advocating for a 33% quota today, then why did you oppose it in Parliament?" CM Yogi said during his address, targeting the Opposition over its stance on women's reservation. He further asserted that the discussion had not even begun in the House, "yet the Opposition is already growing restless--simply because they are acting as obstacles to women's empowerment."

Referring to the passage of the women's reservation bill, he said, "In 2023, we comprehensively ensured the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill) in the Parliament at the Centre."

Accusations of 'Anti-Women Mindset' and Past Failures

CM Yogi also attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), alleging that their conduct during the Bill's passage reflected their "anti-women mindset." "The conduct displayed by the SP, Congress, TMC, and DMK during that time serves as a stark demonstration of their anti-women mindset," he said.

Hitting out at the Opposition's past criticism of government schemes, he added, "In 2014, you engaged in a malicious propaganda campaign against the 'Jan Dhan' bank accounts."

Yogi Adityanath said, "...You (Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties) oppose any progressive steps taken for the dignity, respect and upliftment of half the population. Your conduct was visible in the Lok Sabha on April 16 and 17. This House is witness to your anti-women conduct..."

"How the Samajwadi Party bowed down before a goon, a mafia, when Raju Pal was murdered. You people could not even wipe the tears from Pooja Pal's eyes. You divide society in the name of caste, but your sympathy is not really towards women, backward classes, or extremely backward classes. The State Guest House incident, the Pooja Pal case and many such examples are there..." he added.

Taking a dig at financial assistance practices under previous regimes, he said, "The Leader of the Opposition is, after all, a senior legislator; during your tenure, the financial assistance provided amounted to a mere Rs 300--and even that was riddled with corruption and commissions. It was Modi ji who, for the very first time, initiated the direct transfer of funds into everyone's bank accounts."

He also referred to the 1995 Uttar Pradesh political episode, stating, "Everyone also remembers the infamous 'Guest House Incident' of 1995; everyone recalls the deplorable conduct the SP displayed toward a Dalit Chief Minister at that time. In contrast, the BJP extended its support--thereby honouring and upholding the dignity of a Dalit woman."