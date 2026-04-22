Campaigning in Kolkata, UP CM Yogi Adityanath compared West Bengal's 'lawlessness' to pre-2017 Uttar Pradesh, touting UP's 'Ram Rajya'. He attacked the state government on cultural issues, cow slaughter, and restrictions on Durga Puja.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday addressed a public gathering in Kolkata's Jorasanko Assembly area, drawing comparisons between governance in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal while campaigning for the party's candidate ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

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UP's 'Ram Rajya' vs WB's 'Lawlessness'

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said, "The lawlessness that we're witnessing here is similar to the lawlessness that existed in Uttar Pradesh before 2017... today, there is no unrest in UP... There's a celebration everywhere... Today, the people of UP are living in a new era of 'Ram Rajya'."

He further added, "There is only one voice, one slogan in UP: We will not allow the cow to be slaughtered, nor will we allow Hindus to be divided. This is a sense of respect for India's heritage, and this only happens when there is a double-engine BJP government."

'Sharp Political Attack' on Cultural, Religious Issues

Making a sharp political attack, he referred to remarks made by Kolkata's civic leadership and said, "You must have seen what Kolkata's mayor is saying. He says Urdu will be used here. We come here to say that no one can play with Bengali identity."

He further alleged, "Bengal's identity is not associated with the Kaaba, but Bengal's identity has been associated with Maa Kalibari."

Accusing the state government over law and order and cultural issues, he added that cow slaughter is widespread in the state and claimed restrictions on religious celebrations, including Durga Puja, under the current administration, "Mamata Didi is irritated by the name of Lord Ram. Permission is not given during Durga Puja..."

West Bengal Assembly Election Details

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.