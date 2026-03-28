UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi for cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel, ensuring stable prices in India. He was speaking at the inauguration of Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, a major infrastructure project.

CM Yogi Hails PM Modi for Fuel Price Stability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, CM Yogi acknowledged the global fuel crisis and noted that the prices of petroleum products in India have remained stable.

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He said, "Today is an occasion to express gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion of Ram Navami, there was enthusiasm across the nation. There is currently chaos and tensions across the globe, and prices of petroleum products are skyrocketing. However, with his far-sightedness and the nation-first attitude, we are witnessing the results of the work done in the last 11-12 years. Prices of petroleum products in India are stable, and the supply is smooth. Even developed nations like the US are witnessing high petroleum prices, and India's neighbouring countries are experiencing a shortage of fuel and chaos. But, I thank PM Modi, for the historic decision of cutting excise duties." The Union Finance Ministry had announced that the duty on petrol has been cut from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre, while diesel duty has been reduced from Rs 10 to zero.

Yogi Slams Previous Govts for Developmental 'Bottlenecks'

Further, the UP CM slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing the previous state governments of halting Uttar Pradesh to a "bottleneck" in development. He said, "We can witness the steps taken for Viksit Bharat in every sector. Noida International Airport is part of the same. The Congress and Samajwadi Party, through their sheer incompetence, had left this state and indeed the nation, facing developmental bottlenecks, plunging Uttar Pradesh into a state of anarchy. However, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, a breakthrough has been achieved over the last 12 years at the national level and over the last nine years in Uttar Pradesh, forging a new identity for the region from bottleneck to breakthrough."

‘Double-Engine’ Govt Pace Praised

Lauding the "double-engine" government for the Noida Airport, the Chief Minister added, "On November 25, 2021, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the airport and today Phase I will be inaugurated. This serves as a clear testament to the double-engine pace of development, wherein the very projects for which the foundation stone was laid have now been successfully inaugurated."

Noida International Airport Phase I Inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport, developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

A 'Second Heartbeat' for Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted an idea of both development and heritage. Describing the airport, the Union Minister said, "I heartily congratulate all of you on the inauguration of the magnificent and prestigious Jewar Airport by our PM Narendra Modi. Not only Jewar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, but all of India is excited about this achievement. Because Delhi, the capital, the heartbeat of the country, has today found a second heartbeat."

"This magnificent airport, Jewar Airport, spread over more than 3000 acres at a cost of Rs 11,200 crore, with its four-kilometre-long runway, is fully capable of international air travel. The most important aspect of the Jewar Terminal is that when you come here, you will experience the pride and identity of Uttar Pradesh. This is our Prime Minister's vision, the idea of both development and heritage," Ram Mohan Naidu added.

Key Features of Noida International Airport

According to the PMO, the airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity. Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the press release by the PMO stated. (ANI)