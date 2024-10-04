Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi govt to present Deendayal Upadhyaya Resham Ratna Samman, recognition for contributions in silk production

    The Uttar Pradesh Sericulture Department is presenting the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Silk Ratna Samman for 2024-25 to recognize exceptional contributions to silk production. Awards will be given in eight categories, including cocoon production, innovation, and design. Winners receive ₹50,000, ₹25,000, a certificate, and memento.

    Yogi govt to present Deendayal Upadhyaya Resham Ratna Samman, recognition for contributions in silk production dmn dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 7:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 7:05 PM IST

    Lucknow: Under the leadership of the Yogi government, the Uttar Pradesh Sericulture  Department will present the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Silk Ratna Samman for the year 2024-25. This prestigious honor will recognize individuals who have made exceptional contributions to silk production and related fields.

    The awards will be given in eight different categories, aiming to encourage innovation, production, and design within the silk industry. The categories include excellence in cocoon production, innovation in silk finished products, highest cocoon and yarn sales, highest sales of finished products, outstanding design in silk apparel and products, as well as a lifetime achievement award.

    Uttar Pradesh Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom and Textiles Rakesh Sachan stated that the silk industry is vital to the state's economy. The goal of these awards is to encourage artisans and entrepreneurs in the silk industry who are constantly innovating and improving their work.

    Each award category will offer a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for the first place and Rs 25,000 for second place. Winners will also receive a certificate and a memento. Additionally, the "Resham Mitra" magazine related to the silk industry will be launched at the event, along with the Resham Mitra portal, which will provide valuable information and resources for those involved in silk production and trade.

    The application process for the awards has begun, with the deadline set for October 10, 2024. Interested participants can submit their applications to the Directorate of Silk, located at Vishwas Khand-3, Gomtinagar, Lucknow. Application forms are available on the department's website at www.sericulture.up.gov.in and the Resham Mitra portal at http://reshammitraup.in/.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Himachal govt tax you according to number of toilet seats you have? All about 'Toilet Tax' & uproar shk

    Will Himachal govt tax you according to number of toilet seats you have? All about 'Toilet Tax' & uproar

    EAM S Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO Heads of Government Summit on October 15 AJR

    EAM S Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO Heads of Government Summit on October 15

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, yellow alert in six districts today dmn

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, yellow alert in six districts today

    If HAL fulfil promises, depleting fighter squadrons not a matter of worry: IAF Chief ACM AP Singh AJR

    If HAL fulfil promises, depleting fighter squadrons not a matter of worry: IAF Chief ACM AP Singh

    Tirupati laddu row: 'Chandrababu Naidu spreading blatant lies', says former CM Jagan Reddy after Supreme Court order AJR

    Tirupati laddu row: 'Naidu spreading blatant lies', says former CM Jagan Reddy after SC order

    Recent Stories

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones RTM

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

    Will Himachal govt tax you according to number of toilet seats you have? All about 'Toilet Tax' & uproar shk

    Will Himachal govt tax you according to number of toilet seats you have? All about 'Toilet Tax' & uproar

    Unhealthy cooking methods: Are you making these mistakes? Essential tips for family meals RTM

    Unhealthy cooking methods: Are you making these mistakes? Essential tips for family meals

    Diwali crackers 2024: Fresh varieties introduced, prices surge AJR

    Diwali crackers 2024: Fresh varieties introduced, prices surge

    Diwali crackers 2024: Fresh varieties introduced, prices surge AJR

    Diwali crackers 2024: Fresh varieties introduced, prices surge

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon