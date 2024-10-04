Yogi govt to present Deendayal Upadhyaya Resham Ratna Samman, recognition for contributions in silk production

The Uttar Pradesh Sericulture Department is presenting the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Silk Ratna Samman for 2024-25 to recognize exceptional contributions to silk production. Awards will be given in eight categories, including cocoon production, innovation, and design. Winners receive ₹50,000, ₹25,000, a certificate, and memento.

Lucknow: Under the leadership of the Yogi government, the Uttar Pradesh Sericulture Department will present the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Silk Ratna Samman for the year 2024-25. This prestigious honor will recognize individuals who have made exceptional contributions to silk production and related fields.

The awards will be given in eight different categories, aiming to encourage innovation, production, and design within the silk industry. The categories include excellence in cocoon production, innovation in silk finished products, highest cocoon and yarn sales, highest sales of finished products, outstanding design in silk apparel and products, as well as a lifetime achievement award.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom and Textiles Rakesh Sachan stated that the silk industry is vital to the state's economy. The goal of these awards is to encourage artisans and entrepreneurs in the silk industry who are constantly innovating and improving their work.

Each award category will offer a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for the first place and Rs 25,000 for second place. Winners will also receive a certificate and a memento. Additionally, the "Resham Mitra" magazine related to the silk industry will be launched at the event, along with the Resham Mitra portal, which will provide valuable information and resources for those involved in silk production and trade.

The application process for the awards has begun, with the deadline set for October 10, 2024. Interested participants can submit their applications to the Directorate of Silk, located at Vishwas Khand-3, Gomtinagar, Lucknow. Application forms are available on the department's website at www.sericulture.up.gov.in and the Resham Mitra portal at http://reshammitraup.in/.

Latest Videos