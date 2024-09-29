Yogi govt to kick off fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' next month

The Yogi government is launching the fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' in October 2024, focusing on women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance. This phase aims to train 10 lakh girls in self-defence and life skills, offer career counselling in 167 schools, and distribute sanitary pads to over 36,000 girls, promoting health and school attendance.

Lucknow: To further promote the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women and girls, the Yogi government is launching the fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' in October 2024. This phase, running until May 2025, will focus on awareness campaigns and training initiatives. As part of this effort, 10 lakh girls will be trained in self-defence and life skills. Career counselling sessions will also be conducted in 167 schools under the PM SHRI Yojana. Additionally, sanitary pads will be distributed to 36,772 girls to support their health and ensure regular school attendance.

The primary aim of these programs is to educate girls about self-defence, life skills, and their legal rights. It will also focus on raising awareness about critical issues such as education and hygiene. This phase of Mission Shakti represents a significant step towards empowering women and girls, and fostering positive societal change.

In Indian culture, Maa Durga is revered as a symbol of strength and power. Reflecting this spirit, the fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' will feature programs to be held in various schools during Navratri, from October 3 to 10, to boost confidence among girls.

Led by principals and teachers, students will be educated on crucial topics such as child rights, domestic violence, sexual abuse, molestation, and the concept of good touch and bad touch. Additionally, through rallies and engaging activities, students will receive information on helpline numbers and the dangers of child marriage.

Starting in November 2024, 10 lakh girls will undergo training in self-defence and life skills to help them become self-reliant and empowered.

Meena Melas and career counselling sessions will also be conducted in 167 schools under the PM SHRI Yojana to promote awareness of girl education.

In this phase of 'Mission Shakti,' there will be a special focus on menstrual hygiene and climate change. Dedicated sessions on climate change will be organized for 79,000 KGBV students, and sanitary pads will be distributed to 36,772 girls.

During April and May 2025, children will be made aware of their legal rights, including the right to education, the POCSO Act, and laws concerning child marriage and domestic violence.

Scheduled activities:

1. *Seminars/Webinars on Girl Child Education:* Regular seminars and webinars will be conducted to raise awareness about girl child education and address related local issues.

2. *Bal Sansad and Bal Sabha:* Schools will hold Bal Sansad and Bal Sabha sessions, where boys and girls will be assigned equal responsibilities.

3. *Discussions on Menstrual Hygiene:* Regular discussions on menstrual hygiene will be held in upper primary schools.

4. *Parent-Teacher Association Meetings:* Parent-teacher association meetings will be conducted to raise awareness on legal literacy, the POCSO Act, and child marriage prevention.

5. *Programs on Key Observances:* Debate competitions, rallies, Prabhat Pheri, and cultural programs will be organized on significant days like Girl Child Day and Women's Day.

6. *Training in Sports, Guides, and NCC:* Girls from KGBV will receive training in sports, guiding, and NCC activities.

