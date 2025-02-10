Yogi Government takes action against 14 X accounts for spreading rumours about Mahakumbh

The Yogi government has taken action against 14 X accounts for spreading misinformation about the Mahakumbh 2025. These accounts shared a misleading video from Jharkhand, falsely claiming police brutality against devotees in Prayagraj. An FIR has been filed and legal proceedings initiated.

Yogi Government takes action against 14 X accounts for spreading rumours about Mahakumbh
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

As part of its effort to curb misinformation and rumours about Mahakumbh 2025 on social media, the Yogi government has identified and cracked down on 14 X accounts. Under the directives of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, social media platforms are being closely monitored to curb misinformation, and legal action is being taken against offenders.

During surveillance, it was discovered that certain X accounts circulated an old video from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, falsely linking it to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The misleading posts claimed that "Yogi government's police is brutally beating devotees searching for their missing relatives in Mahakumbh."

Upon fact-checking, the video was confirmed from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, where the local police conducted a lathi-charge on January 1, 2025. The Kumbh Mela Police also refuted these claims through its official account.

The administration has deemed this an intentional attempt to malign the state government and police while inciting public discord. As a result, 14 X accounts have been identified, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali Kumbh Mela, and legal proceedings have commenced.

14 X accounts spreading misleading posts:

1. Sanjay Kalyan (@sanjaykalyan_)
2. किरण पट्टनायक (@kiran_patniak)
3. Mahfooz Hasan (@MahfoozHasan16)
4. R.N SONU ANSARI (@RNSONUANSARI1)
5. बोलता बहुजन (@BoltaBahujan_)
6. Zuber Khan (@ZuberKh14482101)
7. शुभम कोरी (@D9cqyCj2Rd8zP3d)
8. Satyapal Arora (@JanAwaaz3)
9. Naveen Mishra (@NaveenM96466923)
10. Ghanshyam Kumar (G.K. Bhartiya) (@gkbhartiya1992)
11. लोकशाही मैं गुलाम (@india141951)
12. DHARMESH SINGH (@dharmeshkumar37)
13. Md Zubair Akhtar (@zubairakhtar_)
14. Anand Kamble (@AKamble72444)


The administration has warned that strict action against anyone spreading misleading information about Mahakumbh 2025 will be taken. Efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible for circulating rumors on social media will continue. 

Uttar Pradesh Police remains committed to ensuring a safe and well-organized Mahakumbh and urges the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information, avoiding misinformation.

