Yogi govt’s old age pension scheme reaches 56 lakh senior citizens

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has delivered on his promise to provide old age pensions to 56 lakh underprivileged senior citizens in the state. In the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year alone, a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 has been credited to the accounts of 56 lakh beneficiaries, with the government allocating Rs 1,67,975 lakh for this initiative.

Driven by his public welfare policies, CM Yogi has laid out a comprehensive blueprint for the progress of every segment of society, propelling Uttar Pradesh rapidly on the development path. The elderly have also been a priority in his schemes, as the government aims to economically empower them through the Old Age Pension Scheme, ensuring they don’t have to rely on others in their twilight years.

The scheme’s primary goal is to provide financial assistance to senior citizens so they can live with dignity and without financial stress in their later years.

Under CM Yogi's instructions, departmental officers have been tasked with identifying eligible elderly citizens at the development block and gram panchayat levels. Moreover, instructions have been issued to include all eligible seniors in the scheme even if their number exceeds the set target.

The program has proven to be a lifeline for the state's elderly population. Through the Old Age Pension Scheme, seniors over the age of 60 who are financially disadvantaged receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, aiding them in their daily living expenses.

In 2023-24, a total of 55.68 lakh elderly individuals benefited from the scheme, with an expenditure of Rs 6,46,434.06 lakh. Additionally, in the first quarter of 2024-25, Rs 1,67,975 lakh was directly transferred to the accounts of nearly 56 lakh beneficiaries, achieving the target swiftly.

The Yogi government has made the process for accessing the scheme fully digital and transparent, ensuring that the elderly can easily receive benefits. Eligible individuals can now apply for the Old Age Pension Scheme directly through the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh's website, [https://sspy-up.gov.in], eliminating the need to visit government offices. Applications are verified by the Block Development Officer in rural areas and the Sub-District Magistrate in urban areas.

The scheme primarily targets financially vulnerable senior citizens, providing them with a pension to help meet their daily needs. To qualify for the Old Age Pension Scheme, applicants must be 60 years or older, with an income below the specified limit. The annual income cap is Rs 56,460 in urban areas and Rs 46,080 in rural areas.

The number of beneficiaries has steadily increased in recent years. In 2018-19, the scheme supported 40.71 lakh elderly individuals, with a total expenditure of Rs 1,87,913.10 lakh. In 2019-20, the number rose to 47.99 lakh beneficiaries, costing Rs 2,69,774.45 lakh.

By 2020-21, there were 51.24 lakh recipients, with an outlay of Rs 3,69,449.13 lakh. In 2021-22, the scheme covered 51.92 lakh, elderly people, with expenses totaling Rs 4,27,790.56 lakh. The number reached 54.97 lakh in 2022-23, costing Rs 6,08,374.50 lakh, and 55.68 lakh in 2023-24, with an expenditure of Rs 6,46,434.06 lakh. In the first quarter of 2024-25 alone, Rs 1,67,975 lakh has been directly transferred to the accounts of nearly 56 lakh beneficiaries.

The scheme goes beyond mere financial assistance; it offers the elderly a chance to live with dignity and respect in society. Securing financial stability in their later years helps foster a sense of self-worth among senior citizens. For those without any other source of income, the pension serves as a vital means of self-reliance. It not only enables them to meet their daily needs, but also reduces their financial dependence on family members. The scheme reflects the government’s commitment to the welfare of the elderly and its dedication to improving their quality of life.

