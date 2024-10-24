Deepotsav 2024: Yogi govt targets record with 1,100 Vedic scholars-led Saryu Aarti

Ayodhya will host a grand Deepotsav celebration from October 28 to 30, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A Guinness World Record will be attempted during the event, with 1,100 Vedacharyas performing the Saryu Aarti along a stretch from Laxman Kila Ghat to Naya Ghat.

Ayodhya is set to host the grand Deepotsav celebration from October 28 to 30 under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A Guinness World Record will be attempted during the event, as 1,100 Vedacharyas perform the Saryu Aarti, stretching from Laxman Kila Ghat to Naya Ghat. This landmark ceremony will be a key highlight of the cultural and spiritual festivities planned for the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh's GDP to soar to Rs 32 lakh crore by March 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath

A total of 25 lakh lamps will illuminate the eighth edition of Deepotsav. The event will begin with a four-kilometer procession from Saket, followed by performances of Ramayana episodes by various artistic troupes. In addition to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also grace the occasion.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced that a Guinness World Record will be set with the Saryu Aarti, performed by 1,100 Vedacharyas from Laxman Kila Ghat to Naya Ghat, in the presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. The festivities will also feature a cultural program and laser show to be held on a grand stage built at Ram Ki Paidi on the bank of Saryu River, amidst the glow of millions of lamps.

The Yogi government will highlight the cultural heritage of various countries while promoting local traditions during the Deepotsav celebrations. As part of this initiative, artists from six nations—Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Nepal—will present Ramlilas during the eighth Deepotsav. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will partner in facilitating these international performances.

During Deepotsav 2024, artistes from 16 states, including the host state of Uttar Pradesh, will participate in Ayodhya. This diverse lineup features performers from Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chandigarh, Sikkim, and Chhattisgarh, who will showcase their cultural programs.

Additionally, cultural performances by both Indian and international artistes will take place at various locations, including Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali, Tulsi Udyan, Hanumangarhi, Rampath, Ramkatha Park, Saryu Ghat, and Ram Ki Paadi. The festivities will also include spectacular drone shows and musical laser displays, adding to the grandeur of the event.

Latest Videos