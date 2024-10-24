Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures seamless flow of devotees with robust traffic plan

The Yogi government is preparing for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, expecting over 40 crore visitors. A comprehensive crowd management plan is in place to ensure smooth movement, designated routes, and minimal walking distances for devotees, especially during peak bathing days.

The Yogi government is diligently working to make Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest event and a cornerstone of the Sanatan faith, accessible to all. With over 40 crore visitors expected in Prayagraj, extensive preparations for crowd management have been made by both the fair and district administrations.

An action plan is in place to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth movement, especially during peak bathing days. Designated entry and exit routes will keep the flow of people orderly, while special measures are in place to avoid traffic jams. According to the plan, devotees will walk no more than 1 to 5 km on peak days and just 1 km on regular days.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said, The event is expected to draw numerous devotees from across India and around the world. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that no devotee should face any inconvenience. Accordingly, a comprehensive crowd management plan has been implemented to ensure smooth and orderly proceedings throughout the event."

He added, "Since most visitors will arrive by road, parking facilities have been provided in all directions around the city, where devotees can leave their vehicles before proceeding on foot. Separate routes for entry and exit in the fair area will ensure that those taking a holy dip do not return via the same path, preventing face-to-face congestion. "

The Divisional Commissioner emphasized that arrangements are being made to ensure continuous flow of devotees, preventing any stoppages or traffic jams.

"The goal is to maintain smooth mobility throughout the fair area and the city, allowing devotees to easily proceed to the parking areas and depart for their destinations after bathing and darshan. Additionally, the Railways have been requested to operate more special trains on schedule to minimize travel delays. The Railways has responded positively, announcing the addition of several special trains, for those needing a brief rest, designated holding areas have been identified," he added.

With the start of Maha Kumbh, a significant influx of devotees is expected in Prayagraj, reaching several crores on key bathing days. It is estimated that on Mauni Amavasya, the largest gathering may occur, with 4 to 5 crore devotees arriving to take a holy dip. Preparations have been made to manage this surge.

Vijay Vishwas Pant stated that on peak days, devotees will not need to walk more than 1 to 5 km, while on regular days, the maximum walking distance will be 1 km. The peak period is anticipated to be between 3 a.m. and 12 noon when devotees will be heading towards Sangam. After noon, they will begin returning.

"Efforts are focused on facilitating a hassle-free journey to the Sangam and a swift return to the parking areas. After taking the holy dip, arrangements will be made for prompt departure to avoid traffic congestion. Once at the parking areas, devotees will be directed towards their onward destinations. Various traffic management plans are in place to ensure a smooth experience, free from chaos or traffic disruptions in both the fair and the city areas," he added.

'Efforts underway to make it a clean Maha Kumbh'

The Divisional Commissioner stated that multiple initiatives are underway to achieve the Chief Minister's vision of making this Maha Kumbh a "Clean Kumbh." He said, "A key focus is on eliminating the use of plastic throughout the fair area, with eco-friendly alternatives being considered. In particular, bio-friendly bags sourced from Indore will be used. Efforts are also being made to engage with local traders to promote these sustainable practices. Additionally, both the public and officials are being encouraged to adopt various types of reusable bags as a substitute for plastic. "

