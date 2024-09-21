Yogi Adityanath urges vigilance against conspiracies, calls for end to social divisions

India's national unity faces challenges from social divisions and discrimination, emphasizing the need to stay alert against divisive forces and work towards societal progress. The Gorakshapeeth has consistently promoted unity, emphasizing the importance of understanding the teachings of the saint tradition, which promotes social harmony.

Gorakshapeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that India's national unity will continue to face challenges as long as social divisions, caste-based discrimination, and untouchability persist. He emphasized that the saintly tradition of India has always promoted the message of societal unity. He also urged citizens to stay alert to the conspiracies of divisive forces and to work collectively for the progress of both the nation and society.

The Chief Minister made the remarks on the final day of the weekly tribute ceremony marking the 55th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 10th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj on Saturday. He said, “Holding such events to remember saints and reflect on their lives and contributions provides inspiration for everyone.”

CM Yogi reflected on his time working alongside his revered teacher, Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj, in numerous service projects. Describing him as primarily a religious leader with a deep sense of compassion, the CM said, "He was a guide, a true social reformer, and a symbol of kindness to the humble, while being firm like a thunderbolt against those who acted against religious principles."

He also emphasized the significant role of the Gorakshapeeth in shaping society, stating that the Peeth has consistently promoted unity. Throughout different historical periods, the Peeth has inspired people to understand the causes of India's subjugation. "The Peeth speaks of social unity because whenever the caste divide was widened, the country paid the price with slavery," he added.

The CM further mentioned that even after independence, the remnants of a slave mentality lingered, preventing the then leadership from guiding the nation in the right direction. This failure to realize the vision for a free India, despite the sacrifices of many martyrs, stirred deep frustration among saints.

He emphasized that India is now moving in the right direction, with significant progress and development achieved over the past ten years. He described the country's growth as encouraging but cautioned against the divisive forces that threaten social harmony. "It is our collective responsibility to remain vigilant," he said, adding that while the funding for such divisions may come from external sources, the people used to sow discord will be from within the country.

To counter these efforts, CM Yogi highlighted the importance of understanding the teachings of the saint tradition, which promotes social unity. He cited figures like Guru Gorakhnath, Adi Shankaracharya, Swami Ramanand, and Swami Ramanujacharya, noting that their central message was the same: “Jaati-Paanti puche na koi, Hari ko bhaje so Hari ka hoyi” (No one asks about caste; whoever worships Hari becomes one with Hari).

The Chief Minister praised the saint’s unwavering commitment to their words and actions. "They did what they said, and they said what they did," he remarked, highlighting how both Mahants elevated the mission of harmony and social unity. Through their efforts in education, healthcare, and public service, they advanced the causes of cow service and cow protection, leading by example rather than mere words.

He emphasized that true change comes not from speeches but from a transformation in behavior, a principle the Mahants lived by. Throughout their lives, they remained dedicated to the country and religion, never wavering in their mission.

"For them, nothing mattered more than the nation and faith," the Chief Minister said, highlighting that Gorakshapeeth, following in their footsteps, remains committed to the protection of both religion and the country.

Yogi ji is imbued with the penance and spiritual practices of Mahant Digvijaynath Ji and Mahant Avaidyanath Ji: Balaknath

Mahant Balaknath, who came from Rohtak, Haryana and is an MLA from Rajasthan, while paying tribute to the two Mahants, said that both these great men are still present in the form of their thoughts, ideals and their deeds.

CM Yogi has the ideological divinity of Mahant Avaidyanath ji: Swatantradev

Cabinet minister of the state government Swatantra Dev Singh, while paying homage to the sacred memory of late Mahant Digvijay Nath and Mahant Avaidyanath, said that the divinity of Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj and his thoughts can be seen incarnate in the present Gorakshapeethadhiswar and CM Yogi Adityanath and his working practices.

Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the gift of Gorakshapeeth: Ravi Kishan

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said that Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath ji were visionary saints who made significant efforts for strengthening education as well as medical health. "If the Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya after 500 years, it is the gift of Gorakshapeeth and its Peethadheeshwars", he added.

Notably, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Shrivastava, Vice Chancellor of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Prof. JP Saini, Vice Chancellor of Mahayogi Gorakhnath Ayush University Prof. AK Singh, Department Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Ajay Ji, Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, BJP regional president Sahajanand Rai, MLA Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, BJP metropolitan president Rajesh Gupta addressed the program.

Reverend saints including Swami Vasudevacharya Ji Maharaj Vidyabhaskar from Kaushalesh Sadan, Ayodhya Dham, Kashipeethadhishwar Swami Dr. Ramkamal Das Vedanti from Kashi, Swami Ramdinesh Acharya, Swami Raghavacharya from Ayodhya Dham, Swami Narayan Giri from Dugdheshwarnath Temple, Ghaziabad also addressed the event.

Social-cultural organizations also paid their tributes

During the program, various social and cultural organizations also paid tribute to the late Mahants. Former Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal from the Vyapar Mandal, former Mayor Anju Chaudhary from Mahila Shakti, Dr. RP Tripathi from the Indian Medical Association, SK Agarwal, Patron of the Chamber of Industries, Yogendra Dubey, President of the Drug Sellers Committee, Sardar Jagnain Singh Neetu from the Gurudwara Managing Committee Jatashankar remembered the deeds and ideals of late Mahant Digvijaynath ji and late Mahant Avaidyanath Ji.

MPPG College's magazine 'Vimarsh' released

In addition, the research magazine 'Vimarsh' published by the Maharana Pratap Postgraduate College, dedicated to the memory of Rashtrasant Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, the founder of Maharana Pratap Postgraduate College, Jungle Bhushan, was released by the Chief Minister and the guests seated on the stage.

Saraswati Vandana, Guru Mahima Geet and Shraddhanjali Geet were presented by the students of Maharana Pratap Girls Inter College, Ramdattpur, Vedic Mangalacharan was presented by Dr. Rangnath Tripathi, Gorakshashtak Paath by Gaurav Tiwari and Aditya Pandey, Mahant Avedyanath Stotrapath by Dr. Prangesh Mishra while the program was conducted by Dr. Shri Bhagwan Singh.

Mahant Sureshdas of Digambar Akhara Ayodhyadham, Yogi Chetainath, General Secretary of Yogi Mahasabha from Haridwar, Mahant Shernath from Shri Gorakhnath Ashram, Bhavanath Talhati, Junagadh Gujarat, Mahant Dharmdas, Brijmohan Das, Balram Das, Mahant Raju Das from Ayodhya Dham, Peer Yogi Shernath from Kaithal, Haryana, Mahant Lalnath from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, Mahant Mithleshnath of Devipatan Shaktipeeth, Tulsipur, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari, former State President of BJP Dr. Ramapati Ram Tripathi, MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, Rajesh Nebhani of Sindhi community, Laxman Narang, members of Maharana Pratap Education Council, along with many dignitaries and a large number of students attended the program.

