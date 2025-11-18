UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the under-construction UP SSF Second Battalion in Gorakhpur. He directed officials to expedite work, ensuring completion by June 2026, four months ahead of the original October 2026 target.

CM pushes for accelerated construction

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a site inspection of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UP SSF) Second Battalion in Gorakhpur on Monday evening, a release said. During the visit, he directed officials of the Public Works Department to expedite construction while ensuring quality, emphasizing that post-June rainfall could affect progress. He urged completion of the project four months ahead of the October 2026 target, with essential infrastructure ready by June 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inspection Details and Progress Review

The Chief Minister first reviewed the model and then visited the construction site, inquiring about the battalion's capacity, manpower, and progress. Officials reported that the battalion, designed for 1,000 personnel, has seen 10% physical progress with 500 workers currently deployed. "All works, except the largest multi-story buildings, are scheduled for completion by October 31, 2026. CM Yogi stressed accelerating work through increased machinery usage."

Addressing Site-Specific Challenges

He also addressed operational challenges, including low-lying land issues affecting soil availability. District Magistrate Deepak Meena was instructed to dredge nearby drains and rivers to supply soil and to resolve waterlogging in Taljahda by constructing a pumping station near the Maniram embankment.

The inspection included Pipraich MLA Mahendrapal Singh, Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh, Sahajanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla, and senior officials from administration, police, and PWD.

Project Scope and Timeline

The 50.157-hectare campus, costing approximately Rs 343 crore, the Yogi government has approved Rs 186 crore 33 lakh 43 thousand for residential buildings and Rs 156 crore 39 lakh 89 thousand for non-residential buildings. This campus will include residential and non-residential buildings, multi-story Type A, B, IV, and V buildings with elevators, an administrative block, barracks, a hospital, an indoor gym, a dog kennel, a parade ground, and rainwater harvesting facilities.

Construction began on June 21, 2024, with full completion targeted for October 31, 2026, except for Towers A and B, expected by March 30, 2027, it said.

About the UP Special Security Force

The UP SSF, formed in September 2020, safeguards courts, major religious sites, airports, and other critical establishments. The Gorakhpur second battalion currently operates from the PAC campus and will be supported by a new two-kilometer approach road, under construction at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore, expected to finish by March 2026, it added.