UP CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the 44th IITF, where the state showcases its 'Local to Global' vision. As a Partner State, UP is presenting over 2,750 exhibitors and 343 ODOP-focused stalls to promote its heritage crafts and industries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) on November 16 will setting the tone for the state's powerful presence at the event. Uttar Pradesh is making a strong global economic statement at the fair, underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. It is also presenting its "Local to Global" vision through an impressive showcase of craftsmanship, industrial capabilities, and entrepreneurial innovation.

UP's 'Local to Global' Vision at IITF 2025

The state is set to make a powerful impact at IITF 2025 with a dedicated focus on its flagship One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. As a Partner State, UP is presenting more than 2,750 exhibitors and 343 ODOP-focused stalls, turning the pavilion into a vibrant showcase of the state's finest heritage crafts and emerging industries, an official release said.

Showcasing ODOP Excellence

Every region of the state is bringing its signature excellence to Delhi. Visitors will experience Agra's iconic Petha, the intricate artistry of Banaras, the world-famous carpets of Bhadohi, and Meerut's high-quality sports goods, all under one roof. With upgraded packaging, digital storytelling, and eco-friendly production methods, these ODOP items are being positioned for international buyers across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

A Strategic Platform for Business Growth

Beyond exhibition, the fair serves as a strategic business platform. ODOP entrepreneurs will participate in targeted B2B meetings with global investors and trade delegates. These discussions are expected to open new export channels, strengthen international partnerships, and significantly enhance Uttar Pradesh's presence in the global trade landscape, it added.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs and Youth

Women entrepreneurs, symbolising both economic and social empowerment, are also showcasing their ventures to international audiences. With workshops, networking sessions, and direct interaction opportunities with buyers, Uttar Pradesh's young workforce is not only securing employment but also earning global recognition, it stated.

CM Yogi's Vision for Inclusive Growth

CM Yogi's approach, focused on empowering youth, strengthening rural industries, and promoting self-reliant economic development, has elevated Uttar Pradesh's stature at global forums such as the IITF. The government's emphasis on supporting more than 150 startups and women entrepreneurs underscores a commitment to inclusive, future-ready growth, release said.

From ODOP products such as handicrafts, textiles, leather goods, and agro-based items to innovative offerings from MSMEs and women-led enterprises, products from cities across the state are reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's growing national and international reputation.

A Launchpad for Young Innovators

This year's IITF provides a major platform for UP's youth to gain international exposure. Young innovators and startups are utilising the fair to showcase their ideas, attract investors, and establish connections with global markets.

UP Pavilion: A Glimpse into a 'New Uttar Pradesh'

The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion at IITF 2025 showcases a strong momentum, depicting the state's remarkable journey of rapid economic and industrial transformation. Designed as a vibrant window into New Uttar Pradesh, the pavilion highlights cutting-edge advancements, flagship initiatives, and thriving sectors that reflect the state's growing competitiveness. (ANI)

