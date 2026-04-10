UP CM Yogi Adityanath will distribute land ownership certificates to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh and 4,556 Tharu tribe families, while also launching development projects worth over Rs 1200 crore in the Lakhimpur Kheri region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday will distribute land ownership certificates to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

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As per officials, these families, who had migrated after independence, had not received land ownership rights until now.

Development Projects and Tribal Land Rights

During the visit, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 213 development projects worth Rs 417 crore across Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, and Mohammadi.

In a separate event at Chandan Chowki in Palia, Adityanath will distribute land ownership certificates to 4,556 families belonging to the Tharu tribe. Additionally, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 314 projects worth Rs 817 crore across Palia, Srinagar, Nighasan, and Gola.

The initiatives are aimed at boosting development and ensuring land rights for displaced and tribal communities in the region, the CMO said.

Greater Agra Project and CM's Remarks

Earlier on April 8, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the Greater Agra project, marking a significant step in the region's urban development and infrastructure expansion.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted India's relative stability amid global challenges, attributing the country's progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "You can see around the world that people are suffering because of wars. In some places, there is devastation from conflict, and in others, hardship from inflation. Yet India, free from such problems, is steadily advancing its development plans under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," CM Yogi said.