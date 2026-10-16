UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacked opposition parties, warning against 'Bangladesh-style' political upheavals. He asserted power comes from the people's mandate, not street chaos, and accused them of using youth for anarchy amid election reform protests.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, asserting that in a democracy the path to power flows strictly from the mandate of the electorate rather than street chaos, while cautioning against attempts to engineer "Bangladesh-style" political upheavals in India.

Yogi on 'Bangladesh-Style' Politics

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "In a democracy, the path to power flows from the mandate of the people, not from chaos. Forces dreaming of a change of power in India on the lines of Bangladesh want to place the tools of anarchy in the hands of the youth instead of the torch of nation-building."

Defending the robustness of the country's democratic framework amid ongoing demonstrations concerning the Election Commission and voter list revisions, the Chief Minister described Indian democracy as an unshakeable institution. "Those sowing the seeds of instability in the country under the guise of electoral reform, the slogan of justice, and the invocation of democracy must understand that India's democracy is a colossal banyan tree rooted in public trust, which cannot be shaken by the tempests of conspiracies," he stated.

Targeting those spearheading the agitations, the Chief Minister added that the nation's youth would not be allowed to become instruments for narrow political ambitions. "Our youth power is for shaping India's future, not for quenching anyone's thirst for power. The people have recognized these mirages and villains in politics and kept them away from power. Now, they seek to seize the chair by plunging the country into the fire of anarchy. The nation will never allow this political conspiracy of theirs to succeed," CM Yogi affirmed.

BJP Leaders Echo Concerns

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks follow sharp criticisms from senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who have collectively accused the opposition of executing a coordinated "politics of disruption" across the national capital.

Earlier today, addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said, “The developments that have taken place in Delhi over the past few days raise several serious questions. It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos."

"Attempts are being made to use the nation's youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change—modelled after the events in Bangladesh—openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country ablaze...their struggle is not for electoral reform, nor is it about SIR or Gyanesh Kumar; it is not for the sake of a bright future for the nation's youth—rather, it is a conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy in the country," he added.

The remarks come amid continued protests by opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).