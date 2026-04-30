UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticised the opposition, stating they used religious reservation to deprive women of rights, calling it treason. He said the BJP has always opposed religious reservation but not the quotas for SC, ST, and Backward Classes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday criticised the opposition, saying they used religious reservation as a base to deprive women of their rights, underlining that there is no bigger treason than this. Speaking at the special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the Women's Reservation Bill, he said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was never opposed to the reservations of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backwards Class communities but rather opposed the religious reservation.

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BJP's Stance on Reservation

"The BJP has never opposed the reservation for SC, ST, or Backward Classes. But we have always opposed religious reservation, and we will continue to oppose it," he said.

Further, he recalled the partition in 1947, asserting that such horror can never invade India in the future. He noted that the BJP will continue to follow its duties and oppose religious reservation, underlining that the SC, ST, and OBCs should definitely get their rights.

"The reasons due to which the country suffered the horrors of partition in 1947, such an unfortunate situation should never come again in future. So, as alert citizens and as a responsible political party, the BJP will continue to carry out its national duties, and it has always opposed religious reservation. I would also like to clearly say that SC, ST and OBC should definitely get their rights," he said.

'No Bigger Treason to the Country'

Further criticising the opposition for voting against the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendment Bill, he said that their intent is clear.

"There is no doubt about it. But your (Opposition) intent has come to light through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendment Bill. On its pretext, you made a religious reservation the base in keeping women deprived of their rights. I think there can be no bigger treason to the country than this. We condemn this act," he said.

Censure Motion Passed

Meanwhile, the special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed the censure motion against the opposition on the Women's Reservation Bill. (ANI)