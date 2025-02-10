Yogi Adityanath's influence secures BJP's landslide victory in Milkipur by-election

CM Yogi Adityanath's focus on development and decisive campaigning led to BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan's victory in the Milkipur by-election, defeating SP's dynastic candidate. Yogi's impactful rallies and strong governance resonated with voters, overshadowing Akhilesh Yadav's efforts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s development works in Ayodhya have paid off, as BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan secured a decisive victory in the Milkipur by-election, defeating Ajit Prasad, son of Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad, by 61,710 votes.

Despite a packed schedule with Mahakumbh, administrative duties, and Uttar Pradesh Diwas, Yogi Adityanath visited Milkipur twice to rally support for BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan. In contrast, Akhilesh Yadav’s efforts fell flat, and even after reaching Ayodhya to campaign for the SP candidate, he did not visit Ramlala.

In his rallies, CM Yogi Adityanath urged voters to support nationalism and reject dynastic politics. His appeal resonated strongly in Milkipur, where voters responded decisively. BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan secured 1,46,397 votes, achieving a 60.17% vote share—1,46,291 from EVMs and 106 from postal ballots. In contrast, the public rejected the Samajwadi Party’s dynastic politics, as SP candidate Ajit Prasad, son of MP Awadhesh Prasad, managed only 84,655 votes, with a mere 32 postal votes. His total vote share stood at 34.81%.

As a dedicated worker under PM Modi’s leadership, Yogi Adityanath effectively fulfilled his party’s responsibilities. His rallies in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Delhi were highly successful. In the recently concluded UP by-elections, voters endorsed Yogi’s development model in seven out of nine seats. In Milkipur, the tenth seat, people responded solely to his appeal, overshadowing Akhilesh-Awadhesh’s influence. Voters rejected Awadhesh Prasad, who previously served as MP from Milkipur (2012-2022) and Ayodhya (2024), as he failed to secure victory for his son. The Akhilesh-Awadhesh duo stood no chance against Yogi’s leadership.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s impactful communication style and his strong, no-nonsense governance played a crucial role in this victory. His strict image reshaped UP’s perception, while his focus on local issues helped him connect with the common man. Simultaneously, his development efforts across Ayodhya won people’s trust. His decisive action against the mafia in Ayodhya set an example, and his fight against corruption resonated with voters. Massive crowds attended both his rallies, reflecting growing support across all sections of society. Responding to his call, BJP leaders and workers actively contributed to Chandrabhanu Paswan’s victory.

CM Yogi Adityanath held two impactful rallies during the Milkipur by-election. Despite a packed schedule on January 24, including Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations with the Vice President as the chief guest, he made time to connect with the people of Milkipur. With the Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami scheduled for February 3 at the Maha Kumbh, his second rally took place on February 2, just before the campaign's conclusion. Both rallies drew massive crowds, eager to hear Yogi Adityanath’s message.

