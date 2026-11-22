CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the Air Red/Black Out Mock Exercise 2026 in Lucknow, urging enhanced disaster preparedness and volunteer training to minimize damage and ensure citizen safety during emergency situations and national calamities.

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Air Red Black Out Mock Drill 2026 in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended air raid and blackout mock drills as part of the Air Red/Black Out Mock Exercise 2026 in Lucknow. He stressed the need for advance preparedness to deal with disasters and emergencies, saying citizens and volunteers must be trained to respond effectively during crises.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he observed the mock drill at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow and congratulated the Civil Defence Department for organising the exercise. “Observed the mock drill held today at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow as part of the Air Red/Black Out Mock Exercise 2026. Preparations to protect against any kind of disaster, from cities to villages, must be made in advance. Our volunteers and citizens should be given training that can reduce the likelihood of damage from any incident to zero. Heartfelt congratulations to the Civil Defence Department for this event,” he said.

Addressing the importance of civil defence and emergency preparedness, Yogi Adityanath said citizens should not be left without support during a crisis and emphasised the need to train volunteers and raise public awareness. “Civil defence means ensuring that no citizen is left alone during a time of crisis. In the event of a disaster, an accident, or a national calamity, we as citizens cannot afford to remain in a state of bewilderment or inaction. Disasters do not occur on a set schedule, nor do they provide advance warning. Whether it concerns an individual, society, or the nation, such crises do not arrive according to a calendar. It is, therefore, essential that we train volunteers within society to handle such situations, raise awareness among every citizen, and ensure that we remain alert and vigilant in the face of any crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the blackout mock drill was organised to assess the preparedness and coordination of various departments, adding that residents had been informed in advance and had cooperated with the exercise.