MK Stalin criticized the TVK government, alleging ideological drift, superstition, and constant policy U-turns. Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin targeted the administration over its failure to handle the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam case.

MK Stalin Hits Out at TVK Government for Ideological Inconsistency

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday alleged that the state was "moving backwards within six months" under the TVK government, accusing it of "ideological inconsistency", reliance on superstitions and "U-turns" on policy decisions. Stalin said the DMK had "worked hard" over the years to put Tamil Nadu on a "path of development". “For all these years, we struggled hard and created a path of development for Tamil Nadu. But within just six months, the state is moving backwards,” he said at an event. “Periyar is our ideological leader. Even they say Periyar is our ideological leader. They (TVK) never spoke about Periyar or Ambedkar earlier. But I believe an astrologer is the ideological guide and is coordinating the affairs of this government. They believe in superstitions, but for publicity, they speak about Periyar,” he said.

Questioning the government’s position on Ambedkar’s principles, Stalin alleged that it was acting contrary to the ideology it claimed to follow. “Ambedkar is their ideological leader, but they are acting against the very principles they stood for. They cannot stand firm even on a single issue. They announce an order and later withdraw it. In every matter, there is a U-turn. Even when it comes to medicines, there is no transparency,” he said. Meanwhile, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin targeted the TVK government over the Karthigai Deepam row at Thiruparankundram. “During the DMK regime, when the Thiruparankundram issue arose, our leader, then Chief Minister MK Stalin, said clearly and without fear that we would face the consequences. We protected social harmony and social justice because our leader was strong and steady; the plans of the Sanghis were defeated through our firm decisions,” he said. Udhayanidhi alleged that the TVK government had "failed" to present its case effectively before the Supreme Court and described it as an "unsteady government". “But this unsteady (Soplangi) government (TVK) has failed to protect the state’s interests in the Supreme Court. They did not argue the case properly in the Supreme Court and lost the verdict. Our leader MK Stalin has said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister must explain why this happened. He must answer,” he said. He further questioned the Chief Minister’s silence on the matter and urged people to take responsibility for safeguarding the state. “It has been two days, but the Chief Minister has still not responded or opened his mouth. We have to safeguard Tamil Nadu from this kind of crowd. It is now in our hands, and we must understand this responsibility,” Udhayanidhi said. The Karthigai Deepam row centres on a protracted legal dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Madurai’s Thiruparankundram hill situated near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. The controversy originated in November 2025 when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual due to law-and-order concerns, a decision subsequently overturned by the Madras High Court in December 2025 and reaffirmed by a division bench in January 2026, which directed the ceremony to proceed in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu government then escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. Most recently, on November 20, 2026, a bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting for November 24 without establishing a legal precedent or resolving broader ownership and customary claims, a decision that has now prompted the state government to file a review petition seeking an immediate stay. (ANI)