UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. He also held 'Janta Darshan' sessions to address public grievances and launched 250 green vehicles for waste management in Lucknow, citing urban development.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. The Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi is one of the city's most ancient and revered shrines, dedicated to Kaal Bhairav, a manifestation of Lord Shiva. Known as the Kotwal (guardian) of Kashi, Kaal Bhairav is believed to be the protector of the city. Devotees believe that worshipping Kaal Bhairav removes fears, grants protection, and liberates one from negative energies.

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CM Yogi Holds 'Janta Darshan' for Public Grievances

Earlier on Thursday, he personally reviewed dozens of public grievances during a 'Janta Darshan' program held at the Gorakhnath Temple premises. It was earlier held at the CM's residence in Lucknow on Monday, where he interacted with the citizens as part of his routine outreach programme. During Janta Darshan, people expressed their problems and presented their issues before the CM, as he listened to their grievances and issued directions to the officials for resolving them. CM Yogi, after being elected as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

Focus on Sustainable Development and Urban Growth

Menawhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on March 25, flagged off 250 electric and CNG vehicles powered by environmentally friendly green energy for better waste management by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in Lucknow.

Addressing the event, the CM highlighted the development of Lucknow over the past nine years, emphasising improved living standards, infrastructural growth, and enhanced safety measures. "In the last 9 years, Lucknow has achieved new heights of development. In nine years, the scope of Lucknow city has expanded, it has helped improve the standard of living of the people living here, and metro operations have started in Lucknow," said CM Yogi.

Solar Energy Initiatives

He emphasised his administration's commitment to sustainable development and solar energy integration across the state. "Ayodhya city has been developed as a solar city, and Lucknow is also being made solar-equipped on the same lines... There is less discussion of good works, but we will do it so that it increases encouragement," the Chief Minister stated.

Enhanced Urban Safety Measures

Focusing on urban safety, the CM touted the successful implementation of Smart City technologies and LED lighting in the state, drawing a contrast with previous governments, saying, "For those who had the habit of pulling off robberies in the darkness of night, the darkness was just fine. We, however, are worshippers of the sun... We have put LED street lights in every municipal council".