UP CM Yogi Adityanath credited PM Modi's leadership for India's rapid economic growth and self-reliance, emphasizing that the 'Nation First' principle continues to strengthen the country's democratic foundations and welfare-focused governance.

Yogi Adityanath Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, innovation and development while strengthening its democratic foundations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. He praised India for scripting a new chapter in its economic growth under PM Modi, with the spirit of 'Nation first' guiding this development.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted India's position among the world's fastest-growing major economies and said the country's development journey was being driven by the principle of "Nation First". "Under the visionary and decisive leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has scripted a new chapter of its economic strength on the global stage. Today, India leads among the world's fastest-growing major economies and is establishing new benchmarks in self-reliance, innovation, and development," Adityanath wrote.

Strengthening Democracy and Welfare

He further stated that the spirit of "Nation First" had strengthened the foundations of democracy in what he described as "New India", with the common people at the centre of policymaking and welfare measures. "With the spirit of 'Nation First,' the roots of democracy have grown even stronger in the 'New India.' The common people are at the centre of policymaking, poor welfare is the priority of governance, Antyodaya forms the foundation of self-reliance, and public participation is transforming development into a people's movement," he said.

Key Pillars of Progress

Highlighting various aspects of India's development, Adityanath said the country was witnessing progress in social justice, women's empowerment, digital innovation and economic prosperity. "In this New India, brimming with faith, identity, and self-confidence, the possibilities of social justice, women's empowerment, digital innovation, and economic prosperity are coming to life," the Chief Minister wrote.

He also emphasised the role of public aspirations in driving the country's development, stating that the ongoing process was creating opportunities while expanding India's overall strength. "This journey of development is continuously expanding the nation's strength by converting public aspirations into opportunities," Adityanath added.

Adityanath's comments come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi, where members of Generation Z in Kashi are planning to shower rose petals as part of a multi-point reception ahead of his visit to his parliamentary constituency. The Prime Minister's roadshow will begin from Police Lines and pass through the Cultural Complex and Chowkaghat before reaching Namo Ghat, where he will attend the IAF aerial display, 'Wings over Ganges', as the Chief Guest. (ANI)