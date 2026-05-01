UP CM Yogi Adityanath marked International Labour Day by inaugurating 'Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026' and launching new welfare schemes. He hailed workers as the architects of a new India, while BSP chief Mayawati raised concerns over their conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the 'Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026' in Lucknow and laid the foundation stone for multiple labour welfare schemes aimed at strengthening support systems for workers across the state.

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CM Yogi Praises Workers' Contribution

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of International Labour Day, the Chief Minister praised the contribution of workers to nation-building and highlighted their role in realising the vision of a developed India. "On this International Labour Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you on behalf of the state government... We all know that you are the true architects of PM Modi's vision for a new India. Our workers always toil through the cold, the heat, storms, and tempests. Our workers never stop, never falter, and never tire in any circumstance..." CM Yogi said.

Furthermore, in a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister further said that the occasion would be marked by the rollout of several welfare initiatives under the Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026. "On the occasion of 'May Day' today, the spirit of 'Labour is Supreme' will be brought to life with the inauguration of 'Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026' along with the launch and foundation stone laying of various schemes for workers' welfare. Our worker brothers and sisters are that silent force, through whose labour dreams take shape and the journey of 'Developed Uttar Pradesh-Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh' gains new momentum. Salutations to the hard work and valour of the Shramveers!" he wrote.

BSP Chief Mayawati Raises Concerns

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also extended greetings on International Workers' Day and raised concerns over the condition of workers in the country, stating that it has not improved as expected. In a post on X, BSP chief wrote, "Although no expected improvement in the condition of male and female workers and laborers across the country has been visible so far despite millions of efforts, and therefore the importance of 'Labor Day' cannot be denied even today, and on this occasion, heartfelt congratulations on 'May Day' to all the toiling masses engaged in daily life struggles, along with renewed good wishes for their few 'better days' ahead."

She highlighted the challenges faced by labourers, including job insecurity and lack of safety, and urged governments to ensure better conditions and participation of workers in development. "Of course, workers and all sections of the toiling society make a tremendous contribution to nation-building, and in recognition of this vital contribution, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar strove both before and after the country's independence to ensure a guarantee of a happy and prosperous life for all of them. However, now outsourcing, daily wage labor, and the hire-and-fire system have become prevalent in every aspect of life, forcing the toiling classes/society of the country to confront new hardships and severe employment uncertainties, which clearly have an adverse impact not only on the upbringing of their families but also on their education, health, and more--meaning that in the pursuit of development, not just the workers' future but their very lives and those of their families are at stake, which does not seem right at all," the post stated.

Significance of International Labour Day

International Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for their rights globally. The day commemorates the struggles and achievements of the labour movement, serving as a reminder to ensure fair practices, safe working conditions, and dignity for all workers. (ANI)