CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new model school in Lucknow, emphasizing the 'double-engine' government's commitment to education. He also launched projects in Lakhimpur Kheri and provided land rights to displaced Hindu families.

New Model School Inaugurated in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the "double-engine government" is continuously committed to strengthening education infrastructure and ensuring a brighter future for students, as he announced the inauguration of a new model secondary school building in Lucknow.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the vision of the "double-engine government" towards education and youth development. "The double-engine government is continuously committed to illuminating the young saplings with the light of education, giving new wings to their dreams, and building a bright future," he wrote.

डबल इंजन सरकार नौनिहालों को शिक्षा के आलोक से आलोकित कर उनके सपनों को नई उड़ान देने तथा उज्ज्वल भविष्य के निर्माण हेतु सतत प्रतिबद्ध है। इसी उद्देश्य की पूर्ति में आज लखनऊ स्थित जन भवन परिसर में ₹517 लाख की लागत से निर्मित आधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त आदर्श माध्यमिक विद्यालय के… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 13, 2026

The chief minister added that the inauguration of the new building of the model secondary school is equipped with modern facilities and constructed at a cost of Rs 517 lakh. He added, "In fulfillment of this very objective, today, in the presence of Governor Smt. @anandibenpatel Ji, the inauguration of the new building of the model secondary school, equipped with modern facilities and constructed at a cost of ₹517 lakh, located in the Jan Bhawan complex in Lucknow, will take place."

He further added that the building would become a strong foundation for new possibilities of the future. The Chief Minister stated, "This building will become a strong foundation for new possibilities of the future and will further strengthen the resolve for quality education."

Development Projects and Land Rights in Lakhimpur Kheri

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for these 213 development projects worth Rs 417 crore across Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, and Mohammadi.

He also distributed transferable and non-transferable land ownership rights documents to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh in Lakhimpur Kheri and said the government has fulfilled long-pending promises made to them decades ago.

While addressing the gathering, CM Yogi added, "The land on which you settled decades ago, but did not receive ownership rights for, today, you have obtained ownership of that land. I have come here to fulfil, on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, the unfulfilled promises made to you decades ago."

He further announced the renaming of the locality, saying, "Not even one Miyan, but the name is Miyapur. Now it will no longer be Miyapur. Now it will be Ravindra Nagar." (ANI)