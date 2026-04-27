UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Kalyani, North 24 Parganas, campaigning for BJP candidate Anupam Biswas ahead of the final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. The campaign saw huge participation from BJP supporters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a roadshow in the Kalyani area of North 24 Parganas district in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anupam Biswas for the Kalyani Assembly constituency ahead of the final phase of assembly elections.

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The roadshow witnessed the participation of BJP supporters as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister campaigned for the party's nominee in the politically significant constituency.

High-Stakes Battle for Kalyani

The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal will end today as 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

Kalyani Assembly constituency, a key electoral seat in West Bengal, has a total of 248,306 registered electors as per the 2026 electoral rolls, including 125,988 male voters, 122,310 female voters, and 8 third-gender voters.

The constituency is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest this election, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) fielding Sabuj Das, the Indian National Congress nominating Asimananda Majumder, and the BJP fielding Anupam Biswas. The Trinamool Congress has fielded Dr Atindra Nath Mondal.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the seat was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ambika Roy of the BJP had defeated Aniruddha Biswas of the All India Trinamool Congress by an approximate margin of 2,206 votes.

The Kalyani constituency, located in the Nadia district, has often witnessed intense electoral battles among major political parties, with all sides making efforts to consolidate their support base ahead of polling.

Party Leaders Make Final Push

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a roadshow in the Chandannagar Assembly Constituency for the party candidate Deepanjan Kumar Guha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold a high-profile public meeting in several key districts.

As the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections move into high gear, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee appealed to voters ahead of the second phase of polling and urged citizens to support her party's candidates. "To protect our language, our culture, and the proud legacy of this land, I humbly appeal to every citizen, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or background, to press the Joraphool symbol on 29th April and ensure a resounding victory for all Maa-Mati-Manush candidates," she said.

Final Phase and Voter Turnout

West Bengal is under poll fever with polling for the second phase of elections scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead.