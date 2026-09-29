UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur to hear public grievances. He also ordered the immediate evacuation of residents in Kushinagar after a breach in the Narayani River's embankment caused flooding in nearby villages.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur to hear public grievances. He reviewed applications while personally taking note of the concerns. During the session, he interacted directly with local citizens to address their issues and ensure the prompt resolution of public concerns.

The Chief Minister also performed the cow service by feeding them at a shelter in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi earlier held the Janta Darshan last Thursday.

People carried their written grievances, which were reviewed by the Chief Minister on the spot. The 'Janta Darshan' is a recurring programme of the Chief Minister's public engagement, allowing citizens to bring their problems and concerns directly before him.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to address the people's grievances, giving a copy of the complaint to the officials present at the Janta Darshan.

CM Orders Evacuation Amid Kushinagar Floods

Meanwhile, CM Yogi ordered the immediate evacuation of residents to safer areas late Monday night after a breach in the Narayani River's AP embankment sent floodwaters surging toward nearby villages in Kushinagar.

Following a high-level meeting with the Gorakhpur Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), and Kushinagar District Magistrate, administration, police, and disaster management teams engaged in relief and rescue operations upon Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives.

Subsequently, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were directed to reach the site and conduct large-scale rescue operations in the area.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide immediate relief to all impacted residents.

Earlier, the AP embankment of the Narayani River breached near Chain Patti and Jawahi Mali Ehtmali in the Tatwa Tola area of Kushinagar, causing floodwaters to move rapidly into adjacent villages.

According to residents, a large number of villages have been severely affected by the breach. Ritesh Singh, a resident, stated that around 12 to 13 villages have been impacted and many families have been displaced from the area.

(ANI)