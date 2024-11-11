Yogi Adityanath holds election rallies for BJP candidate in Jharkhand, slams Congress, JMM, and RJD

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on Congress, JMM, and RJD, accusing them of prioritizing Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims over ordinary citizens, and fueling chaos in Jharkhand through "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad".

Garhwa/Palamu: In a hard-hitting attack on the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that these parties prioritize the interests of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas, and stone pelters over those of ordinary citizens and have allowed a shift in Jharkhand's demography.

Addressing rallies to seek votes for BJP candidates Bhanu Pratap Shahi from Bhawanathpur, Kamlesh Kumar Singh from Hussainabad, Shashi Bhushan Mehta from Panki and Alok Kumar Chaurasia, sitting MLA from Daltonganj in Jharkhand on the second day of his campaign in the state, Yogi alleged that the parties have turned Jharkhand into a sanctuary for Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims, fostering an environment of chaos.

He stated: “Issues like 'Love Jihad', 'Land Jihad', and growing threats to the land and daughters will soon create a crisis. The only solution to Jharkhand's challenges—Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltration, Love Jihad, conversions, the struggle for livelihood, and the growing menace of stone pelters, mafia, and smugglers—is the BJP."

According to Yogi Adityanath, these parties prioritize family gains over development, with no concern for youth employment, farmer dignity, the safety of women, or business security. He stated that, for them, power is merely a tool for exploitation.

Adityanath emphasized that the BJP is the only solution to the challenges facing Jharkhand, such as infiltration, religious conversions, the struggles for livelihoods, the safety of daughters, and the rise of mafias and smugglers.

Yogi declared that Jharkhand has decided not to tolerate or stay silent any longer but to unite and replace the corrupt government. He highlighted PM Modi's commitments to Jharkhand and invited residents to attend the Ayodhya and Prayagraj Kumbh.

He stated that the BJP represents development, security, good governance, and respect for heritage, contrasting this with the past five years of what he described as lawlessness and corruption in Jharkhand. Instead of reaching the poor, he said, public funds are piling up in the homes of ministers, their families, and staff. He criticized the lack of peaceful celebration of festivals, the prevalence of farmer suicides, and poverty-related deaths in the state.

Highlighting cultural progress, CM Yogi pointed to the transformation of Kashi and Vindhyavasini Dham and the long-awaited construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya, which he said Congress, JMM, and RJD of the INDI alliance never supported. He underscored the need for a “double-engine” government to realize Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for Jharkhand, adding that the BJP will crack down on sand mafias while ensuring sand availability for home construction.

CM Yogi also noted the Jharkhand High Court’s concerns over the decline in Palamu’s tribal population from 44% to 28%, suggesting insecurity over basic needs and dignity.

Celebrating recent cultural milestones, he stated that Faizabad has been renamed Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj, proposing Hussainabad be transformed into "Ramnagar" to protect Hindu identity and heritage, as BJP candidate Kamlesh Singh has pledged to revitalize the area by restoring and constructing hundreds of temples.

CM Yogi claimed that Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims are conspiring in Jharkhand under the guise of "love jihad," with Congress, JMM, and RJD complicit in these activities.

He warned that such forces are creating an identity crisis in Jharkhand by sheltering mafias for vote-bank politics. Tribal daughters are being deceived in the name of Love Jihad; he said, adding that in UP, those who deceive daughters would face severe consequences.

He further remarked that, before the NDA took charge at the center, infiltrations by Pakistan and China were widespread. Now, he noted, the Indian Army is actively patrolling regions like Ladakh, with the Chinese military in retreat—a testament to the BJP's commitment to security. He emphasized that, while Congress, RJD, and JMM contribute to the issues, the BJP delivers solutions.

Highlighting rising incidents against women over the past five years, CM Yogi praised PM Modi’s Mission Rozgar, which is providing jobs to millions of youth monthly.

He accused Congress, RJD, and JMM of disrespecting the Hindu faith and tribal icon Lord Birsa Munda, contrasting this with PM Modi’s recognition of November 15 as Tribal Day and his efforts to establish Baba Saheb’s Panch Teerth.

CM Yogi argued that the three parties lack the will to expel infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims, stressing the need to reject them. He emphasized Jharkhand’s vast potential, like UP, pointing out that Kanwar Yatra brings devotees from across India and the world to Baba Dham.

According to Yogi, Congress, JMM, and RJD would halt even this pilgrimage, as similar attempts were once made in UP on the pretext of preventing riots. His government, he recalled, allowed the Yatra, celebrated with conches, DJs, bells, and even flower showers from helicopters, and it now proceeds peacefully.

To address security and mafia threats, he asserted, necessity of a strong resolve. “India can become a great, safe, and developed nation only by staying united”, he asserted.

Yogi criticized opposition parties for sowing divisions in the country, calling it “an act of an enemy” and recalling the historic struggles in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura, where such divides led to the deaths of countless Hindus. "Bate The, Tou Kate The. Ek Rahenge, Tou Safe Rahenge," he declared, emphasizing unity as a path to safety. He urged people not to remain passive observers but to take a strong, decisive stand.

